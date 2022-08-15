ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Gilbert police seize gun seen in viral video of man confronting skateboarder

PHOENIX – Gilbert police said Thursday they seized the gun from a man seen pulling it on a skateboarder in a viral video, but they didn’t make an arrest. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed, the Gilbert Police Department said in a statement.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Arizona U.S. Marshals shoot man in Tempe who pulled out handgun

PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement occurred in Tempe on Thursday after a man pulled out a handgun, authorities said. Just after 6 p.m. a gunshot went off near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. The incident began when U.S. Marshals Task Force tried to apprehend a fugitive...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus

PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Peoria woman who went missing overnight

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing West Valley woman, authorities said. Colleen Nussnaumer, 85, was last seen in the area of 71st Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Nussnaumer most likely is driving a black four-door 2013 Cadillac CTS bearing...
KTAR.com

Hundreds of weapons seized since start of Phoenix crackdown on gun crime

PHOENIX – Hundreds of weapons have been taken out of the wrong hands since Phoenix implemented its Operation Gun Crime Crackdown last month, the city said Wednesday. The Phoenix Police Department seized 711 firearms and made 536 arrests between the multi-agency pilot program’s July 5 start and Monday, the city said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Missing West Valley woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a missing West Valley woman was canceled Thursday after she was found safe, authorities said. Colleen Nussnaumer, 85, had last been seen in the area of 71st Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The Peoria Police Department said in...
PEORIA, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Crash shuts down eastbound US 60 near Loop 202 in Mesa

PHOENIX – A serious accident shut down eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa for hours early Wednesday, transportation officials said. ABC15 reported two people were killed in the 2:40 a.m. wreck at Sossaman Road, near where Red Mountain Freeway Loop 202 and Santan Freeway Loop 202 merge. Traffic was directed...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power

PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix granted $16.3M for public transit buses, infrastructure

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix Public Transit Department was granted $16.3 million for greener buses and supporting infrastructure, officials said Tuesday. “Phoenix is a leader in fighting climate change, and we are on our way to becoming the world’s most sustainable desert city,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

