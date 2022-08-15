Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Gilbert police seize gun seen in viral video of man confronting skateboarder
PHOENIX – Gilbert police said Thursday they seized the gun from a man seen pulling it on a skateboarder in a viral video, but they didn’t make an arrest. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed, the Gilbert Police Department said in a statement.
KTAR.com
Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station
PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
KTAR.com
18-year-old man faces murder charge in fatal shooting at Phoenix house party
PHOENIX – An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting at a weekend party in Phoenix, authorities said Tuesday. Bryan Sapon-Deleon allegedly fired into a crowd after a fight broke out during a house party near 46th Street and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Arizona U.S. Marshals shoot man in Tempe who pulled out handgun
PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement occurred in Tempe on Thursday after a man pulled out a handgun, authorities said. Just after 6 p.m. a gunshot went off near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. The incident began when U.S. Marshals Task Force tried to apprehend a fugitive...
KTAR.com
3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus
PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Peoria woman who went missing overnight
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing West Valley woman, authorities said. Colleen Nussnaumer, 85, was last seen in the area of 71st Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Nussnaumer most likely is driving a black four-door 2013 Cadillac CTS bearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Hundreds of weapons seized since start of Phoenix crackdown on gun crime
PHOENIX – Hundreds of weapons have been taken out of the wrong hands since Phoenix implemented its Operation Gun Crime Crackdown last month, the city said Wednesday. The Phoenix Police Department seized 711 firearms and made 536 arrests between the multi-agency pilot program’s July 5 start and Monday, the city said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Missing West Valley woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a missing West Valley woman was canceled Thursday after she was found safe, authorities said. Colleen Nussnaumer, 85, had last been seen in the area of 71st Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The Peoria Police Department said in...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old man with dementia last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 57-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Chandler. Jose Angel Avalos was last seen by his wife near Delaware Street and Chandler Boulevard. Avalos was driving a 2003 black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Arizona license plate...
KTAR.com
Missouri man accused of threatening Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer
PHOENIX – A Missouri man is under indictment for allegedly leaving a threating voicemail on Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s personal cellphone, authorities said Wednesday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, was indicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on two counts: making...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Eastbound I-10 closed this weekend near Phoenix Sky Harbor for Broadway Curve project work
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be closed this weekend for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The freeway will be closed from State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge construction and other project work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone says few responses from officials for election safety meeting
PHOENIX — Paul Penzone said the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has received few responses following an announcement it will host a safety summit for elected officials and those seeking office on Thursday. The meeting aims to provide those pursuing office or in office information on how to better...
KTAR.com
Crash shuts down eastbound US 60 near Loop 202 in Mesa
PHOENIX – A serious accident shut down eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa for hours early Wednesday, transportation officials said. ABC15 reported two people were killed in the 2:40 a.m. wreck at Sossaman Road, near where Red Mountain Freeway Loop 202 and Santan Freeway Loop 202 merge. Traffic was directed...
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
KTAR.com
Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s sets record by raising more than $2 million
PHOENIX — Arizona, thank you for setting a new record during our annual Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s. Arizonans came through in a big way for the 14th iteration of the fundraiser with $2,038,532 raised throughout the week through efforts with KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks return home, Boy George is in town and Lil Baby and Chris Brown are in Phoenix for a weekend concert. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Ak-Chin Casino (15406 N. Maricopa Rd.) Day: Friday...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power
PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
KTAR.com
Phoenix granted $16.3M for public transit buses, infrastructure
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix Public Transit Department was granted $16.3 million for greener buses and supporting infrastructure, officials said Tuesday. “Phoenix is a leader in fighting climate change, and we are on our way to becoming the world’s most sustainable desert city,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.
Comments / 0