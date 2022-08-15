Read full article on original website
New touch-screen voting in time for Primary day in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — With primary day fast approaching in Rhode Island, the secretary of state’s office, showing off some new technology Friday that it claims will help make the voting process easier this year. This “Express Vote” machine is taking the traditional way of voting, and making...
Gorbea to demonstrate new accessible ballot marking machines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is set to demonstrate new accessible ballot marking machines on Friday. According to a release from Gorbea’s office, the machines enable voters with disabilities, limited mobility, or difficulty filling out traditional paper ballots to more easily mark their ballots.
Accessible ballot marking machines to be available in RI’s upcoming primary election
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Accessible ballot marking machines will be available for Rhode Island voters, starting this upcoming primary election. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, also a candidate for governor, is set to demonstrate how those machines work on Friday. According to a release from Gorbea’s office, the machines...
McKee to sign pair of bills geared towards behavioral health
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign a pair of bills that are geared towards investing in Rhode Island’s behavioral healthcare system Thursday. One of the bills will aim to better support students, putting a plan into place that would address academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs.
Gov. McKee highlights budget to behavioral health in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee joined with local officials Thursday to highlight new legislative initiatives and budget investments to help the state’s behavioral health care system. The state is investing $170 million in Eleanor Slater Hospital over the next several years for renovations, construction, and a...
10 charged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island fentanyl trafficking ring
BOSTON (WLNE) — The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 10 people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were charged for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl trafficking ring. Last month, law enforcement seized over 500 grams suspected fentanyl during the drug bust. Investigators identified Ortiz-Alcantara as...
DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
West Nile virus, EEE found in Rhode Island for first time this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they detected Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus for the first time this year in mosquito samples. The EEE-positive sample was collected in South Kingstown and the West Nile-positive sample was collected in Westerly,...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
DEM fines man $9,000 for illegally fishing off Block Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they’ve fined a man for fishing in an off-limits zone off Block Island in June. Spokesperson Jay Wegimont said William McLaughlin, III was fined $9,000 for possessing striped bass in an exclusive economic zone.
Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
RI leaders warn of price gouging at the pump
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State leaders spoke out about the price gouging of gas prices Wednesday, with stern warnings to oil companies who pocket the excess profits. According to AAA Northeast, gas prices fell in Rhode Island for the ninth straight week with an average of $4.19 per gallon across the state.
Massachusetts State Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-495
HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police identified the victim Wednesday’s deadly wrong way crash on Interstate 495. State police said that 72-year-old Samule Ibikunle, of Westborough, was killed when 29-year-old Devin Arroyo, of Taunton, veered onto the opposite side of the highway and hit him head on.
Drought Status Updated to Extreme
Our drought situation has gotten more dire. We have been downgraded to Extreme Drought for all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts with the exception of Block Island. This means we are at the phase where well will begin to run dry, rivers flow slower and lower and warm. Crop loss is inevitable and the local dairy and Christmas tree farms will feel stress. After this cool start Friday with lows in the upper-50s, a warm westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will deliver high temperatures well into the 80s. Increasing humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Friday afternoon as ell. The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the 80s and further climbing humidity. By the time we get to Monday, dew points will be well into the 60s, making for and “air you can wear” kind of day.
Attorney for man charged with assaulting John DePetro says his client has become ‘target’ of the radio host
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The attorney representing the man accused of assaulting Rhode Island radio talk show host John DePetro said his client has become a “target” of the radio host. Attorney John Calcagni acknowledged his Mark Perkins was a person of interest in the missing person...
Man faces charges after apparently attacking Rhode Island talk show host with lawn mower
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man is in custody and facing “various” charges after an apparent attack on a Rhode Island radio talk show host John DePetro. Warwick Police Chief Brad Connor said officers went to a home at 29 Staples Ave. for a reported disturbance.
State police aggressively search for missing man in Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — State police said Wednesday that they’re still searching for a 21-year-old’s body after going missing in Martha’s Vineyard Sunday. Spokesperson David Procopio said a trooper from Oak Bluffs conducted a ground search along the shoreline in the vicinity of Jaws bridge but did not find Tavaugn Bulgin.
