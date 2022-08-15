Read full article on original website
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’
Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: Fans React to Saul Sacrificing Himself to Save His Ex-Wife Kim
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s series finale of Better Call Saul!. Better Call Saul aired its series finale Monday night and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the many twists and turns during the final one-hour episode of the Breaking Bad prequel.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Which Cast Members Died?
The cast of Little House on the Prairie delighted audiences from the early 70s to the early 80s. Which cast members died? Here's what we know about the cast members who are deceased.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins
There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Greatest Final Jeopardy Answer Ever
Don't know the answer to your Final Jeopardy question but still want to go out with a bang? Then take a cue from UCB teacher/performer and BuzzFeed writer Ari Voukydis.
Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her Pick For Saddest Grey’s Anatomy Death, And Which Character She’d Bring Back If She Could
Which Grey's Anatomy death affected Ellen Pompeo the most, and who would she love to see in the halls of Grey Sloan again?
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
‘NCIS’ Fans Wish This Character Got More Screen Time
NCIS is a certified TV jauggurnaut. Since the police procedural first hit our screens in 2003 fans haven’t been able to get enough. Season 20 is coming this fall, and spinoffs like NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are still going strong as well. NCIS fans are eagerly...
