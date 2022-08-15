ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’

Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Kel Mitchell
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Angela Kinsey
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Michael Symon
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Series Finale#Showtime#Hln#Cinnabon#Saul Gene Jimmy#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy