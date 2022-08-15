ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Swinney 'really, really excited' about this freshman

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsHOI_0hHc7qln00

While much of the attention within Clemson’s newest crop of freshmen has been paid to some of the mid-year enrollees, as well as Antonio Williams and Cole Turner, this true freshman caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney during this past Saturday’s scrimmage.

While Swinney was asked specifically about the tight ends room, it didn’t take long for him to bring up Josh Sapp, who made a nice play during Clemson’s first camp scrimmage on Saturday.

“Really glad we got him,” Swinney said of Sapp. “He’s a little ball player now. He’s tough. He’s natural. He’s a really good athlete. It just comes easy for him. He’s a fit kid. He ain’t afraid. He’s played linebacker. He’s played d-end. He’s played quarterback. He’s played running back. I mean, he’s a basketball player. He’s just a really smooth athlete.”

Sapp is another legacy recruit for the Tigers, following in the footsteps of his father Patrick, who played for Clemson from 1992-95 before going on to be a second-round pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike his father, though, the younger Sapp plays on the offensive side of the ball, where he was one of South Carolina’s top prep tight ends last fall. He caught 50 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final high school season played in the Shrine Bowl.

Josh didn’t play his first full season at tight end until this past fall at Greenville High. It’s why he flew under the radar during his recruitment, even after a productive senior season. Clemson offered Josh on Oct. 14, 2021, and he committed to Swinney’s program five days later.

He would later sign during the early signing period in December but didn’t enroll until June.

It goes without saying, but the younger Sapp is a prospect that Clemson has been impressed with thus far.

“I’m really, really excited about him,” Swinney said.

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center.  Clemson returns as one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix.  If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuvEX_0hHc7qln00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama

Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Tigers
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch

Clemson football and Dabo Swinney endured a disappointing- by their lofty standards- season in 2021, winning 10 games while falling short of the College Football Playoff, a destination they’ve become familiar with in recent years. Last year’s starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, contributed to the underachieving squad, as the former 5-star recruit had a very uneven […] The post Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy