Stamford, NY

Shelton man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed Stamford woman

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A Shelton man has been charged with negligent homicide after police say he struck and killed a woman in Stamford in March.

Alec Ward, 26, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to exercise due caution to avoid a pedestrian. He turned himself into Stamford police today.

Police say Ward struck and killed 68-year-old Elena Laos on March 23 as he was exiting I-95 southbound at Exit 9 at East Main Street.

Police say Laos was in the crosswalk when she was hit by Ward who was driving a 2015 Chevy.

She later died from her injuries.

Officers say Ward stayed on the scene, but their investigation revealed he failed to avoid Laos as she was walking within the crosswalk.

