The Real Deal: Healthy and cost efficient choices for back-to-school lunches

With grocery prices at an all-time high, it makes sense to plan ahead when preparing school lunches for your kids.

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman gives us The Real Deal on how to make healthy, and cost efficient choices.

Kids are picky! And the last thing you want is for their school lunch to be tossed in the trash. Buying pre-made food is expensive and usually not so healthy.

Nutritionist and mom Jamie Feit says making lunch yourself is cheaper and healthier.

"I don't generally recommend that people buy prepackaged foods because they are loaded with preservatives and sugar and salt and they're expensive," says Feit.

Feit recommends including your children in the lunch prep.

Instead of a boring sandwich - make a pinwheel.

Feit recommends using containers with compartments.

Add fruit and veggies.

"So, you know, if you have a little kid, maybe you get a container that fits two pinwheels. And if you have a teenager, you get a container that fits six, and then you can still use those containers over and over again," she says.

Use a cookie cutter to make cute sandwiches with healthy bread.

For something sweet, ditch the store bought cookies which are pricey and full of preservatives. Try making some energy balls - check out all of Feit's recipes here .

Kids love pizza - but try making one on a whole wheat tortilla.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.