Hailey/14
4d ago
I can tell you as I have driven around in different areas of the county that I live in, I have only seen one sign that says Oz. But I have seen a lot of signs that say Fetterman. Sorry Oz, you do not understand PA at all.
Reply(14)
37
The Pennsyltuckian
4d ago
Brilliant move, Oz! Keep reminding Pennsylvania that Fetterman supports the legalization that the MAJORITY SUPPORTS! 😂🤣
Reply(1)
47
The Seeker
4d ago
Fetterman supports legalization of marijuana..... He's got my vote for sure! Thanks for pointing that out Mr Oz.
Reply(1)
33
