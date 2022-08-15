Read full article on original website
John 8:32
4d ago
What is the climate change crowd doing about this? How much money do they need to “control” it? I’m sure democrats have a plan, just give them all your money!
Reply(15)
13
Mark Pride
4d ago
I can live without electricity,or a grocery store, can you.politics has nothing to do with what's about to happen.
Reply(2)
9
Related
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
Thrillist
The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over the U.S. This Week
The northern lights aren't something you typically hunt in the summer when there is less darkness at night. Those dark skies are necessary to see the bucket list phenomenon. So, this week's situation is a bit unique. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) predicts "a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Farmers’ Almanac Releases 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
UNDATED -- Enjoy the summer heat while it lasts because the Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook and it's predicting a cold winter. Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says not only will there be frigid temperatures, but we should expect a lot of snow here in the upper midwest...
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
How To Catch A Rare Glimpse of the Aurora Borealis Right Now
There’s a chance we’re in luck for a beautiful summer show of the Aurora Borealis. Sheer geographical limits usually make it practically impossible to see the dazzling lights brought by the Aurora Borealis, a spectacular light display that typically sticks around Canada and the North Pole. However, for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
The James Webb Space Telescope Zeroes In On One Of The Weirdest Galaxies In The Universe
A new image looks at the mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy, some 500 million light years from Earth.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is that a facehugger?! How the monster from Alien turned up in the Gulf of Mexico
Name: Bathynomus yucatanensis. Yikes! What the hell is that? Can we do this properly, the Pass notes way?. Sorry. Age: Somewhere near the 160m year mark. From fossil records, that’s how long giant isopods are calculated to have been around. Isopod? It’s a type of crustacean. And bathynomus...
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
The Popigai Crater in Siberia has billions of carats of diamonds, making it one of the world's greatest diamond fields
An impact crater as enormous as Popigai Crater is one of the most well-documented on the planet. It was made when a large asteroid crashed into another one in Siberia 36 million years ago.
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
Russia makes shock u-turn on abandoning the ISS as it reaches out to Nasa
RUSSIA has reached out to Nasa to make changes to a previous statement about leaving the International Space Station. Earlier this week, Russia said it would opt out of being a part of the ISS after 2024. According to Reuters, a senior Nasa official has since confirmed that Russian space...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
943M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 74