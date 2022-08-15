ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Fled California
4d ago

Bet the gun used was legally bought and registered by Dorian who went through an endless background investigation and was legally permitted to carry it. And I know it didn’t occur in a special zone like New York now has, because gang members would never violate a Democratic law

Mista Mr
4d ago

Are you people that much desensitized whereas every time you hear of gun violence and the person is of color, you get that warming sensation to spew your feelings for all? Many of you do not understand that either you or someone close to you could be the next victim of a senseless killing. Have some decency.

MisterB
4d ago

1st if all..condolences to the deceased family.2nd of all...I thought the demoCraps gun control law would stop all the shootings❓3rd if all. We have a sin and heart problem not a gun nor quick fixes ideology problem...4th of all ..Jesus along with common sense is the only way out otherwise,nothing will change,but the day,time,month and year.👍🏾✌🏾💯

Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Things are quiet on this street in LaGrange now, but Wednesday things were much different. “Officers were dispatched to 105 Moore’s hill in reference to someone with a weapon, while they were in route, the officers received more information that the male subject Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife Latisha Saffold by knifepoint,” says Lt. Eric Lohr of the LaGrange Police Department.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple charges during an area check done by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau, officials say. On August 11, Charles Jackson Jr. was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen...
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Oxygen

Two Arrested After Pregnant Georgia Mom Found Stabbed To Death

Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman have been arrested in the stabbing death of their acquaintance, Breanna Burgess, who was 20 weeks pregnant when she died. A pregnant mother was found stabbed to death in the middle of the night, leaving behind her three remaining children. Breanna Burgess, 26, was found...
LAGRANGE, GA
truecrimedaily

12-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, tied to bed leads deputies to 2 decomposing bodies

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A child found walking alone led investigators to two decomposing bodies, and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to their deaths. According to a press conference from Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, deputies received a call Monday, Aug. 1, shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a 12-year-old girl walking down the roadway in the area of County Road 34.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

