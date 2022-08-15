Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: Man pistol-whipped, husky puppy stolen during armed robbery in Bridgeport
A man was pistol-whipped and his husky puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport, police say. The 12-week-old red and tan male husky puppy was taken from the man during an armed robbery near Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street in the East End of Bridgeport on Aug.17. Police...
News 12
Police: Loss prevention officer shot at Shoppes at Buckland Hills in confrontation with larceny suspect
A loss prevention officer at Macy's was shot at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Friday. Police say the 27-year-old was reported to have been shot in the abdomen in the parking lot outside of the Macy's Men's store just after 12 p.m. He was taken to Hartford Hospital. Police say...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week
DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're...
Poughkeepsie police: Man arrested for threatening someone with a stolen gun
According to the city of Poughkeepsie PBA, they received a call just after 3 p.m. that a man, now identified as Stephone McKinnon, 39, had threatened someone with a gun on Noxon Street.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
ALERT CENTER: 2 men wanted for damaging pride flag at Patchogue home
The males described as white then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
Harrison man charged with breaking into Rye home and assaulting person
Authorities say they were called Wednesday around 2 a.m. and were told that three men had broken into the home, all while the residents and guests were inside.
ALERT CENTER: Boyfriend, girlfriend found dead inside Shirley home, police say
Upon arrival, officers found Destiny Leinfus, 20, and Gavin Bifalco, 19, deceased from gunshot wounds inside the house.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
Woman accused of robbing bank in Hamden
Surveillance images released by police show a woman robbing a bank in Hamden.
Ulster man accused of pulling gun on family with child, Beacon police officer
An Ulster County man is accused of pulling a gun on a family with a small child and then a police officer inBeacon.
Couple found shot to death inside LI home
Suffolk County detectives are investigating after a boyfriend and girlfriend were found dead at their Long Island residence, authorities announced Thursday.
Police: 3 Peekskill residents arrested in major drug and gun bust
Police in Peekskill say they have arrested three of their city’s residents on drugs and gun charges.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police: 4 people face weapon charges after shots fired after crash in Dix Hills
Four people are facing weapon charges after being rescued from a car crash early Thursday, police say.
Lawyer: Selden family suing NYPD officer for $20 million over road rage incident
The lawyer representing a Selden family says his clients are suing an NYPD officer for $20 million over a road rage incident.
'He just left me on the side of the road.' Mastic Beach teen believes hit-and-run driver intentionally hit her
A 14-year-old from Mastic Beach suffered multiple injuries in a hit-and-run crash she claims was not an accident.
