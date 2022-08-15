Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Fearing a recession, many express misgivings about a looming downturn
Mississippi Link, The (Jackson, MS) In the past, it hasn't always been clear when a recession loomed, let alone when it had already begun. However, the silver lining now is that unlike in previous downturns, the. Federal Reserve. and the. U.S. government have already taken action by making critical adjustments...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
RELATED PEOPLE
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
Experts: Inflation Reduction Act keeps health care premiums low in West Virginia
Times West Virginian (Fairmont) Among the changes ushered in with the act, which was signed into law this week by President. , is a continuation of subsidies for health care insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act that were brought in with the American Rescue Plan. These subsidies dropped the...
Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Directs Health Insurance Companies to Help Lower Health Insurance Costs for Michiganders Under Inflation Reduction Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance. health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. This is possible because of an extension of premium subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are already saving enrolled Michiganders nearly.
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Alabamians with health insurance, prescription costs, HHS says
The act will also cap prescription and insulin costs for certain Medicare users, lower health insurance premiums, and provide expanded financial assistance for certain beneficiaries below the poverty level according to a report released by the White House Thursday. “I think that we’ re going to have good cooperation from all sectors in the health care…
Incline P&C Group Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
PRNewswire/ -- , the premier insurance program market services firm, today announces they ranked on the Inc. 5000 annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US jobless claims tick down
CBS - 9 WNCT (Greenville, NC) (NewsNation) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week ticked down amid recession fears. on Thursday showed jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 250,000. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, decreased by 2.750 to 246,760. Americans...
Illinois Auditor General: 'Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, Self-Insurers Security Fund – Financial Audit'
(Commission) did not ensure all events and transactions impacting the. (Fund 940) were appropriately recorded in its internal accounting records and presented fairly in its financial statements. During initial testing, we noted amounts recorded within Fund 940's financial statements did not internally tie out among the various statements. These errors...
Donald Trump's ally pleads guilty to tax fraud
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty yesterday to years of conspiring with the company in a fraud scheme, authorities announced. Weisselberg, who worked for decades for former President Donald Trump' s business and is considered one of his most loyal squires, reached an agreement with the prosecution…
Virginia announces $450M settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0