Why didn't Marshall fire homeowners have enough insurance? Watchdogs blame industry software.

Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha Lovato
Southlands and Aurora Family YMCA host blood driveMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Two Colorado Counties Rank as Being the Healthiest Nationwide
U.S. News and World Report recently released their annual rankings for the healthiest communities around the country and based on the findings, Coloradans appear to be in pretty good shape. Two counties in Colorado earned top spots on the list, but first, it's important to know how the data is...
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
fowlertribune.com
Career CPW officer devoted life to working for Colorado’s wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts
As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America and the discovery ignited a passion in Keefer to help rescue it and other wildlife.
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
Westword
Wine About it: Colorado Liquor Stores Aren't Happy About Initiative 121
Jim Archibald and his wife have owned Morgan's Liquor for twenty years. The store sits at 1200 East Evans Avenue, anchored right next to a Safeway, which to Morgan's looks more like a corporate monster coming to eat up its sales. January 1, 2019, was a dark day for independent...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
iheart.com
Thurs Blogcast: Lauren Boebert's American Life; Fighting for Food Trucks
A listener asked by text what I think of the Republican Party turning into a "Trumpublican" Party. Putting aside Mr. Trump himself for a minute because I do think at some point the GOP will of necessity do what Laura Ingraham suggested a couple days ago and “turn the page on him”, I just don’t like populism. I support government based on principles. I’m not saying we had that before Trump. We certainly didn’t have it with him either. Remember that goals are not principles and sometimes, if you’re principled, you have to forego certain goals and trust that that sacrifice is worth it in the long run. Populists get things right sometimes, by accident, and they get things wrong the same way and for the same reason. They chase the short-term whims of the people which is almost always harmful to the long-term interests of a free country.
KKTV
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
EDGEWATER, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado is warning the public about something they believe is a fake violin scam. On Wednesday, the Edgewater Police Department shared the following message:. “Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs residents asked to weigh in on passenger rail station location
Colorado Springs residents can weigh in on a future site of a passenger rail station before the city makes its final selection next month. The train station could serve Amtrak trains and a future commuter-rail service planned to serve cities along the Front Range, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.
Which Denver suburb is home to some of the finest world-class hunting?
Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country, but you might be shocked to discover that you do not have to actually leave the metro area to find it.
New property tax may be on November ballot in Denver
City of Denver voters will likely get to decide on whether to increase property taxes in order to help Denver Public Libraries.
territorysupply.com
9 Cozily Romantic Stays Near Denver, Colorado
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Looking for a romantic getaway near the Mile High City? From luxurious private lodges to super sweet studios, these nine romantic stays near Denver will treat you and your special someone to an unforgettable outing.
