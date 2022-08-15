Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Fearing a recession, many express misgivings about a looming downturn
Mississippi Link, The (Jackson, MS) In the past, it hasn't always been clear when a recession loomed, let alone when it had already begun. However, the silver lining now is that unlike in previous downturns, the. Federal Reserve. and the. U.S. government have already taken action by making critical adjustments...
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Alabamians with health insurance, prescription costs, HHS says
The act will also cap prescription and insulin costs for certain Medicare users, lower health insurance premiums, and provide expanded financial assistance for certain beneficiaries below the poverty level according to a report released by the White House Thursday. “I think that we’ re going to have good cooperation from all sectors in the health care…
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Directs Health Insurance Companies to Help Lower Health Insurance Costs for Michiganders Under Inflation Reduction Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance. health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. This is possible because of an extension of premium subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are already saving enrolled Michiganders nearly.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
Health insurance rates rising 10% in NY
Leader, The (Corning, NY) Health insurance rates will increase on average 9.7% next year for individuals and 7.9% for small group plans, state records show. The insurance premium rate increases came in well below the proposed rates sought by health insurers, which requested rate hikes of nearly 19% and 16.5% for individuals and small group plans, respectively.
Illinois Auditor General: 'Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, Self-Insurers Security Fund – Financial Audit'
(Commission) did not ensure all events and transactions impacting the. (Fund 940) were appropriately recorded in its internal accounting records and presented fairly in its financial statements. During initial testing, we noted amounts recorded within Fund 940's financial statements did not internally tie out among the various statements. These errors...
Fed saw evidence of slowing economy at last meeting
WASHINGTON- Federal Reserve officials saw signs that the U.S. economy was weakening at their last meeting but still called inflation "unacceptably high'' before raising their benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point in their drive to slow spiking prices. In minutes from their July 26-27 meeting released Wednesday, the policymakers said…
Experts: Inflation Reduction Act keeps health care premiums low in West Virginia
Times West Virginian (Fairmont) Among the changes ushered in with the act, which was signed into law this week by President. , is a continuation of subsidies for health care insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act that were brought in with the American Rescue Plan. These subsidies dropped the...
New Medicaid study: Expanding insurance coverage for adults also helps enroll children: Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health
2022 AUG 19 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Expanding Medicaid coverage for adults also helps to cover children, according to a new study by researchers at. Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. , the. University of Chicago. , and. MIT. ....
US jobless claims tick down
CBS - 9 WNCT (Greenville, NC) (NewsNation) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week ticked down amid recession fears. on Thursday showed jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 250,000. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, decreased by 2.750 to 246,760. Americans...
Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
Aon: U.S. employer health care costs projected to jump 6.5% next year
CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Average costs for U.S. employers that pay for their employees' health care will increase 6.5 percent to more than $13,800 per employee in 2023, according to Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. This projection is more than double the 3 percent...
Why savings interest rates aren't Increasing like loan interest rates
Rising interest rates have been a hot topic the past year, as the Federal Open Market Committee. . Many business owners wonder what rising interest rates mean for their business in terms of loan and savings interest rates and wonder why loan interest rate increases aren't mirroring savings rate increases.
Fed's Bullard supports another 75 bp rate hike in September
Louis Federal Reserve, said he favors a further 0.75 percentage point increase in U.S. interest rates at the next policy meeting in September, The Wall Street Journal reported. Bullard said there are still no clear signs that U.S. inflation is beginning to slow enough for the Fed to consider slowing the pace of interest rate increases. Bullard has voting rights…
Citizens surpasses 1M policies; rates to increase soon 'Challenging times' fuel state-backed insurance
Florida's insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and...
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
Patent Issued for Data analytics system to automatically recommend risk mitigation strategies for an enterprise (USPTO 11403599): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
