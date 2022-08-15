ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
InsuranceNewsNet

Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Alabamians with health insurance, prescription costs, HHS says

The act will also cap prescription and insulin costs for certain Medicare users, lower health insurance premiums, and provide expanded financial assistance for certain beneficiaries below the poverty level according to a report released by the White House Thursday. “I think that we’ re going to have good cooperation from all sectors in the health care…
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
InsuranceNewsNet

Mich. Gov. Whitmer Directs Health Insurance Companies to Help Lower Health Insurance Costs for Michiganders Under Inflation Reduction Act

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance. health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. This is possible because of an extension of premium subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are already saving enrolled Michiganders nearly.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Health insurance rates rising 10% in NY

Leader, The (Corning, NY) Health insurance rates will increase on average 9.7% next year for individuals and 7.9% for small group plans, state records show. The insurance premium rate increases came in well below the proposed rates sought by health insurers, which requested rate hikes of nearly 19% and 16.5% for individuals and small group plans, respectively.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
InsuranceNewsNet

Illinois Auditor General: 'Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, Self-Insurers Security Fund – Financial Audit'

(Commission) did not ensure all events and transactions impacting the. (Fund 940) were appropriately recorded in its internal accounting records and presented fairly in its financial statements. During initial testing, we noted amounts recorded within Fund 940's financial statements did not internally tie out among the various statements. These errors...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed saw evidence of slowing economy at last meeting

WASHINGTON- Federal Reserve officials saw signs that the U.S. economy was weakening at their last meeting but still called inflation "unacceptably high'' before raising their benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point in their drive to slow spiking prices. In minutes from their July 26-27 meeting released Wednesday, the policymakers said…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

New Medicaid study: Expanding insurance coverage for adults also helps enroll children: Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health

2022 AUG 19 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Expanding Medicaid coverage for adults also helps to cover children, according to a new study by researchers at. Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. , the. University of Chicago. , and. MIT. ....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Medicare Part D#Medicare Premiums#Medicare Payments#Affordable Care Act#Inflation And Economy#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Congressional#Democrats#Green New Deal#Americans#Health And Human Services#The University Of Chicago#Sec
InsuranceNewsNet

US jobless claims tick down

CBS - 9 WNCT (Greenville, NC) (NewsNation) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week ticked down amid recession fears. on Thursday showed jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 250,000. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, decreased by 2.750 to 246,760. Americans...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed's Bullard supports another 75 bp rate hike in September

Louis Federal Reserve, said he favors a further 0.75 percentage point increase in U.S. interest rates at the next policy meeting in September, The Wall Street Journal reported. Bullard said there are still no clear signs that U.S. inflation is beginning to slow enough for the Fed to consider slowing the pace of interest rate increases. Bullard has voting rights…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Data analytics system to automatically recommend risk mitigation strategies for an enterprise (USPTO 11403599): Hartford Fire Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Day, Jennifer ( Versailles, KY , US), Gray, Willie F (. , US), Preece, Andrew D. (Wintergarden, FL, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic insurance claim records may be stored and utilized by an enterprise, such as an insurance company. For example, an insurance company may be interested in analyzing information about risk drivers and insurance claim outcomes in each insurance claim record to model insurance claim outcomes based on different risk drivers. In some cases, the insurance company might want to advise customers how different identified risk drivers affect insurance claim outcomes and advise customers on adopting risk mitigation strategies for affecting insurance claim outcomes. Accordingly, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers identify risk drivers that are affecting their insurance claim outcomes and their insurance costs. Further, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers employ risk mitigation strategies that improve their insurance claim outcomes and reduce their insurance costs. Human analysis of electronic records to identify risk drivers, however, can be a time consuming, error prone and subjective process-especially where there are a substantial number of records to be analyzed (e.g., thousands of electronic records might need to be reviewed) and/or there are a lot of factors that could potentially influence insurance claim outcomes. In addition, this type of information may be spread throughout a number of different computer systems (e.g., associated with different insurance companies, a human resources department, etc.).
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy