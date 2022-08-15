Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy , the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program - a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor's ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ . The Pay It Forward Program, which is the first of its kind in the nation, will help build a robust and talented workforce while supporting economic growth in the state. Participants in the program will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wraparound supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the health care, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.

