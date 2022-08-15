Horror fans try and decide on the 21st Century’s best year for being scared out of their seats

Read full article on original website
With Michael Myers set to return in ‘Halloween Ends,’ here is a look at the scariest horror movie villains
The colossal horror genre is synonymous with a multitude of villainous characters that cause our spines to tingle in fear. From monstrous figures to average-looking citizens, the ever-popular horror genre is filled with these villains that captivate the audience and help to establish the plot. And while classic horror figures like Dracula and Frankenstein introduced the entire genre to a realm of terrifying villains, the abundance of villainous characters from modern horror movies have remained constant in our minds and forced us to check underneath our beds at night.
Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation
Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
Horror fans take a moment to praise the genre’s biggest and best d-bags
Final girl, quirky best friend, knowledgeable but quiet friend, and of course — trusting and first to die; there are tropes in horror that all subgenres seem to contain. Slasher films, haunting thrillers, and even possession movies have characters that follow a perfectly laid path before them. They’re an important part of the storytelling process — and you can’t talk about horror movies without mentioning one essential character type: the d-bag.
Horror fans still falling over themselves to celebrate an all-time great
Amongst a plethora of spine-tingling franchises in the massive horror bubble, the Evil Dead franchise is undoubtedly one of the most influential and memorable film series to date. But, before the franchise completely exploded into the horror phenomenon that it is today, Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead made a life-long impression on horror fans more than three decades ago — which still continues to garner plenty of praise from movie-lovers around the world.
Hardcore horror fans share the films that still manage to scare them
Desensitized horror fans are picking the movies that made them feel like terrified newbies all over again, and we encourage you all to proceed with caution. “To all the seasoned, long-term horror fans such as myself, who don’t really get scared anymore but sincerely love and appreciate this genre,” Redditor abenz39 began, “what was the last movie you saw that actually bothered and stuck with you?”
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
‘Andrew Tate you’re going to hell’: Babysitter shares horror story about a 10-year-old Andrew Tate fan bullying his sister
It’s nearly been impossible to log into social media over the last week without seeing the name Andrew Tate — especially if you pay any attention to the influencer sphere. In addition to troubling behavior in classrooms motivated by his video content to a recent ban from Instagram and Facebook, under the Meta umbrella, Tate is continuing to make a name for himself that is anything but positive.
A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
Film fans have plenty to say on Quentin Tarantino’s infamous recurring motif
Quentin Tarantino has many recurring motifs in his movies. There’s the fictional “Red Apple” cigarette brand, shots from inside the trunk of a car, and “Fruit Brute” cereal. Perhaps the most notorious is (you guessed it) the repeated close-ups of women’s feet. There are...
New ‘Black Panther 2’ promo art offers fresh looks at Namor and the Wakandan warriors
The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed at Comic-Con last month, was very possibly the most moving trailer for a superhero movie we’ve ever seen, but it also held a lot back about the film itself. The promo did reveal our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and his redesigned underwater culture, but there’s much it didn’t show us about the incoming Ryan Coogler-directed sequel.
A disastrous action flop brings gratuitous violence to the Netflix charts
Miguel Sapochnik has established himself as one of the finest television directors of the last decade, but his behind-the-camera career hardly got off to the most auspicious of starts when sci-fi actioner Repo Men landed with a dull thud in 2010. Despite boasting the unlikely-but-appealing central duo of Jude Law...
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
Disney diehards question the need for yet another theme park adaptation
Now that a movie is in the works based on the Disney theme park attraction Big Thunder Mountain, some fans of the House Mouse are questioning whether we really need another adaptation of a ride. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was based on an attraction at a Disney park...
A surprisingly solid horror sequel you never knew existed makes a splash on streaming
Horror sequels are one of the toughest cinematic feats to pull off with any great degree of consistency, with the majority of them simply rehashing the same concept over and over again until the tank runs out of gas and audiences lose interest. While that’s true to an extent when it comes to The Reef: Stalked, the surprise second chapter was much better than it had any right to be.
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
DC fans meme WB’s many failed live-action universes
What started out as the typical post from a Zack Snyder fan mourning the loss of the director’s vision for a DC shared universe spiraled out of control into a full-blown meme Friday, thanks to the shenanigans of various Reddit users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit. “WB already had a...
‘The Rings of Power’ composer details what it was like to work with Howard Shore
Bear McCreary is hardly an unrecognized name among original soundtrack composers, but taking over from Howard Shore in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power must have still given him a creative fright unlike any other. Most people would recognize McCreary as the man behind the music of...
An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix
It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
Mike Flanagan was sent a cease and desist the first time he tried to adapt ‘The Midnight Club’
Mike Flanagan has established himself as one of the driving forces of modern, reputable horror, and deserves every possible right to such a claim. After bursting onto the scene in the early 2010s with Absentia and Oculus, he was later given the Stephen King nod in the form of Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Perhaps most crucially, however, is his work in some of Netflix’s episodic creepfests, having spearheaded every facet of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and of course, the critically triumphant Midnight Mass.
