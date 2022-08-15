Read full article on original website
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Ukraine's Crimean fightback having 'psychological impact' on Russia
Ukrainian strikes on Crimea are having major psychological and operational effects on Moscow's forces, Western officials have told journalists. Explosions at the Saki airbase on 9 August and other assaults have put more than half of the Black Sea fleet's naval jets out of action, they said. The fleet has...
Russian-speakers in Latvia told to pick sides in test of patriotism
"I grew up speaking Russian, I am Russian by blood, but I don't associate myself with Russia or the Russian world," says Anatoly Deryugin, a major in the Latvian army. Anatoly, 43, is one of more than one in three Latvians who speak Russian as their first language. They are now under pressure to prove their loyalty because of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
Coming soon – The Missing: The Ukrainians Abducted in Putin’s War
An investigation by The Independent has found possible violations of international law and possible war crimes in the way Russia has processed, moved and treated prisoners following their invasion of Ukraine.Bel Trew has been speaking to the civilians and soldiers who have been imprisoned and moved into Russa against their will, and to the families who have been trying to find out what has happened to their loved ones.Watch “The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war” on Independent TV.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
