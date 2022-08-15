Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands transitions to school programming

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands have been serving the metro for more than 60 years. As students return to school, the clubs want to remind families that it is a safe space for kids outside of school and home.

All 14 locations are making the transition from summer programming to school programming. The clubs can assist students with help in different school subjects and expose them to new opportunities.

"Really just kind of having that individual approach, having those individual relationships, with kids. Helping them explore new opportunities, whether it's art or STEM,” Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands Vice President of Leadership Giving Beth Amelon said.

”Especially reading and math. Having a full-time reading director and full-time math director has allowed us to really create a robust curriculum for these kids."

There are also many other social programs, like hygiene and leadership, provided to members, along with a meal each day.

Kid memberships cost $30 a year. For teens, membership is free, and the programs and assistance offered are expanded.

"We do homework help - also thinking about what life looks like after high school. Let's make sure everyone is going to graduate high school and then what we are going to do next. What careers we like, maybe what colleges we're thinking about going to,” Amelon said.

“We have a very robust scholarship program as well. We currently have 60 alum who are in post-secondary education, and this year we gave out about $416,000 in scholarships."

Amelon says there’s still plenty of time each day for the kids to let loose and have fun as well.

Ten of the 14 clubs are either connected to a school or share a building with a school. Amelon says the two work with one another to assist kids in the areas they need it most.

Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands want to allow more kids into the programs but also needs more employees. One staff member addition can bring in 15 more kids.

To learn more about the 14 clubs in the metro, to sign your child up for a membership or to apply for a job, click here.

