Boston, MA

baystatebanner.com

Affordable housing plan for JP church

After the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain was met with community skepticism, plans to not only preserve its place in the neighborhood but to make it functional seem to be coming to fruition. On Monday night developers gave hopeful updates about an impending landmark status recently added to the project looking to install affordable housing and a community arts space inside the former house of worship.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester housing: Minimum wage workers would need to work 80 hours a week to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, report says

As rents are on the rise in Worcester, a national nonprofit has released a report with data detailing the city’s affordability, or lack there of. A Worcester resident looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the city would need to earn $59,640 a year to afford it, according to the “Out of Reach” report released annually by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston, MA
baystatebanner.com

Developers required to release diversity plans

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign

Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Back Bay Hotel Gets New Owner, Name With $117M Acquisition

A Florida-based private equity firm has acquired the Loews Boston Hotel in Back Bay for $116.7 million, by one measure the priciest hotel deal in Boston since the pandemic. Electra America Hospitality Group, part of the Electra America firm, is turning the property into the first New England location for the AKA hotel line, with plans for about $20 million in renovations and other improvements.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Electra Acquires 225-Room Back Bay Hotel, Marking AKA’s Debut in Boston

BOSTON – Electra America Hospitality Group announced that it has acquired the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel, an upper upscale hotel in the heart of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. The property will be converted upon acquisition into “Hotel AKA Back Bay,” marking hospitality leader AKA’s debut in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassMutual investment subsidiary faces $250,000 state fine after agent pressured clients into high-commission insurance

SPRINGFIELD — A subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. faces a $250,000 fine by the state over the company’s failure to supervise an agent. Charles J. Evan, of Wellesley, defrauded clients by pressuring them into unsuitable high-commission insurance products in order to line his own pockets, according to to a news release from the office of secretary of state William Galvin.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston

‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care

The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Boston Diamond Company Moves from Downtown Crossing to Newbury Street

Boston Diamond Company’s forthcoming showroom brings a little extra sparkle to Newbury Street. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. For Stephanie Binder, opening a new Boston Diamond Company showroom in the Back Bay doesn’t just...
BOSTON, MA

