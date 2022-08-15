Read full article on original website
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say
COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s...
Terrifying video shows small plane crash onto University Boulevard in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A small plane has crashed onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, officials say. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to go down. Viewer video shows the dramatic moment the plane came crashing...
Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
Mother dies, child hurt after lightning strikes tree in Winter Springs, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A lightning strike killed a mother and hurt two others in Seminole County. People in Winter Springs said they are devastated after hearing about the woman’s death. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Two people, including a child, were just feet away...
VIDEO: Man arrested after attempting to drop meth under patrol car, Volusia deputies say
DELAND, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday evening after attempting to drop a half-pound of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Video released by the department shows deputies arresting the man — identified as 49-year-old John Schneider —...
1 dead, 1 airlifted in 3-vehicle crash in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was flown to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Courtenay Parkway and Hall Road in Merritt Island around 8:30 a.m.
Flagler sheriff: Suspect caught in swamp after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into ditch
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect in Flagler County was pulled from a swamp after fleeing from deputies and crashing into a ditch. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to pull 23-year-old Alunzo Peoples over for a suspended license on West State Road 100 near U.S. 1 early Thursday morning.
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
Brevard County school resource deputy saves the day when opossum takes over bathroom
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A school resource deputy came to the rescue when a surprise guest was located at an elementary school. An opossum, who was named Harry O. Possum, was in the girls' bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School. School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz was contacted soon after the...
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
Florida school intruder identified as opossum in girls’ bathroom
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Things got wild inside a central Florida school when an opossum was found inside the girls’ bathroom. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the mischievous marsupial in a Facebook post, with a caption saying that the school resource officer, upon arriving at Indialantic Elementary, sprang into action “as he was notified that an intruder was on campus and had barricaded themselves in the girls’ bathroom!”
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
‘Don’t take her away:’ Family crushed after woman dies from injuries in fiery crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – After an unexpected tragedy ended in the death of 40-year-old Orinthia Thomas earlier this year, Thomas’ family is now raising funds to prepare for her funeral. Thomas died Aug. 10 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, two weeks after she was burned in a fiery crash...
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Flagler Beach man was killed during a hit-and-run along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra was heading west along the inside lane of U.S. Highway 92 when it struck...
Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
