Brevard County, FL

click orlando

Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say

COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police identify man found dead

Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
KRMG

Florida school intruder identified as opossum in girls’ bathroom

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Things got wild inside a central Florida school when an opossum was found inside the girls’ bathroom. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the mischievous marsupial in a Facebook post, with a caption saying that the school resource officer, upon arriving at Indialantic Elementary, sprang into action “as he was notified that an intruder was on campus and had barricaded themselves in the girls’ bathroom!”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

