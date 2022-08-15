BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Things got wild inside a central Florida school when an opossum was found inside the girls’ bathroom. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the mischievous marsupial in a Facebook post, with a caption saying that the school resource officer, upon arriving at Indialantic Elementary, sprang into action “as he was notified that an intruder was on campus and had barricaded themselves in the girls’ bathroom!”

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO