Apples, Cider & Donuts, Oh My! 8 Apple Orchards in CNY to Enjoy Fall
Apples, cider, and donuts, oh my! If you love fall and all it has to offer, there are plenty of places in Central New York where you can spend the day picking apples, walking through corn mazes, or just enjoying apple cider. Orchards usually open for apple picking season in...
Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed
A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
Catskills Resort That Inspired Dirty Dancing Goes Up in Flames
The Dirty Dancing inspired resort in the Catskill Mountains has gone up in flames three days before the film's 35th anniversary. Grossinger's Catskill Resort in Liberty, New York is no more. Firefighters spent hours putting out flames that broke out at the once famous hotel that inspired Kellerman's in the movie Dirty Dancing.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire
A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
Cutest Family Outing: 3 Generations of Beavers Play in Orange County
It was a real-life Disney movie in Orange County, NY this week. A beaver family took their kids out on the lake for some fun and food, and luckily local nature photographer Amy Comerford was there to capture the magic. Beavers in Orange County, NY. One of the sweetest details...
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
Indicted: Felony Charges for Bronx Resident in 2017 Mount Vernon Cold Case
The Westchester County District Attorney issued a press release on Friday August 19th with information on the indictment of a Bronx man for the 2017 cold case death of a Mount Vernon man. Felony Charges for Bronx Man in Connection with 2017 Cold Case. Edmund Pennil, a Bronx resident, was...
Check Your Tickets! Two Unclaimed NY Lottery Tickets Worth Millions About to Expire
If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in. A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
Driver Arrested in May Crash in Davenport that Killed Meredith Woman
An arrest has been made after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash that happened in May. The New York State Police based at the Oneonta barracks and the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the incident, 39-year-old Adam S. Bright of East Meredith, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
