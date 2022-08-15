ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerhonkson, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed

A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
WIBX 950

New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley

A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Catskills Resort That Inspired Dirty Dancing Goes Up in Flames

The Dirty Dancing inspired resort in the Catskill Mountains has gone up in flames three days before the film's 35th anniversary. Grossinger's Catskill Resort in Liberty, New York is no more. Firefighters spent hours putting out flames that broke out at the once famous hotel that inspired Kellerman's in the movie Dirty Dancing.
LIBERTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Clarence, NY
State
New York State
City
Kerhonkson, NY
WIBX 950

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US

Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
ROXBURY, NY
WIBX 950

‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire

A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
MILTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Humanitarian Aid#Kelder S Farm#The Humanitarian Aid Fund#Keldersfarm Com#Corn Mazes#Central New York Beyond#Hand Carved Pumpkins
WIBX 950

Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
PORT JERVIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
WIBX 950

Driver Arrested in May Crash in Davenport that Killed Meredith Woman

An arrest has been made after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash that happened in May. The New York State Police based at the Oneonta barracks and the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the incident, 39-year-old Adam S. Bright of East Meredith, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
MEREDITH, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy