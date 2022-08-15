ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas 2015: 10 best wooden train sets

By Matilda Battersby
The Independent
The Independent
What could be better at prizing your little ones away from the iPad and getting them playing with good old-fashioned toys than a train set? There’s something inescapably Christmassy about watching a child chuffing their way around a wooden track and building different shapes. Give a pre-schooler enough wooden track to concoct dangerous routes around the living room and they’ll be happy for hours on end.

Each of the sets featured here have wooden tracks and connect universally – so you could buy all of them and make them stretch all the way down your street.

1. Deluxe Railway Set: £199.99, Brio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtHhy_0hHc4bfV00

Brio is still the best-recognised and most enduring brand for wooden train sets. It has a lot of expectations to live up to (not least because it is expensive) but happily my resident pre-school tester and I were extremely chuffed. The Deluxe is luxurious in the sense that it covers nearly all bases for transport obsessives: trains, cars, buses, trucks and boats. The complex kit comprises 87 pieces including three bridges, two tunnels, cargo cranes, stations and little plastic people. The toys are all plastic but the track is wooden with connectors cut from the main piece — making them unlikely to break. The urban design is a pleasingly modern move from a brand that was once known for its simplicity. Highly recommended.

2. Lillabo 20-piece basic train set: £8, Ikea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNJ9G_0hHc4bfV00

It seems quite extraordinary that Ikea can make a product this good and sell it for so little. Like one of the early Brio sets in design terms, you could buy two of these and add a few extra bits and pieces to make a really long, exciting train set. With one you can make a figure of eight or oval shape. It comes with a bridge that is nice and solid and a black train with three trucks. The only problem we foresee with it is that the track connectors are plastic so might fall out with heavy use. Basic, yes, but brilliant value and with all the ethical and child-friendly manufacturing credentials that come with the Swedish brand.

3. Tidlo Train Set: £59.99, Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKmZr_0hHc4bfV00

No toddler would turn their nose up at a Tidlo. This 100-piece set is excellent quality, colourful and comes with lots of extras (houses, trees, cows, traffic lights, road signs and people) as well as good major infrastructure (two bridges, a road crossing, buildings). There is so much track that you can construct a myriad of complicated shapes and designs. And, bust my buffers, it even comes with a siding and a stop so your trains don’t go off the rails.

4. Dinosaur Train Set: £44.99, Bigjigs Toys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enhmQ_0hHc4bfV00

This is one of the most popular train sets Bigjigs makes and with its whimsical mixture of dinosaurs and trains you can see why it’s a toddler’s dream toy. The cheerfully painted set has loads of character and we particularly like the monster faces of the main engines and the way you can give your dinos a ride on the back. The multi-coloured stegosauruses and even the T-Rex look comical and inviting rather than scary. The multiple-level bridge is probably the most elaborate we’ve seen but is sturdy thanks to the fact that it doubles as a volcano oozing lava.

5. Adventure Train Set: £32.50, Early Learning Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2SHN_0hHc4bfV00

With 100 pieces and for around £30 this train set is seriously good value and comes with plenty of one-off features. You can make a bridge that goes around a corner (a bit wobbly, but still good) and there’s a nifty magnetic crane to help you load up your cargo. The best thing according to the tiny tester we consulted was the helicopter but the police station and bright yellow taxi were a hit too. The blocky, brightly coloured design is friendly and classic. Parents will appreciate its robustness as, like the Brio, it looks like it’ll last several generations (depending on the level of boisterousness applied).

6. Chad Valley 60-piece train set: £9.95, Argos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uuzl_0hHc4bfV00

Another classic design, this comes with buildings, trees, stop signs, car and some inexplicably over-large traffic cones. The blue bridge is an attractive shape and pretty easy to put together. You’re not really buying the track here as much as the extras so you could definitely buy a compatible basic set of wooden track to accompany it and have yourself some serious fun.

7. Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Starter Set: £19.99, Argos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTH4Q_0hHc4bfV00

If you have a Thomas the Tank Engine enthusiast living in your midst then this is a great affordable starter set. You’ll get a nice smiley model of the Number 1 engine himself as well as the Fat Controller, a coach and signals. There isn’t much track but again you’re investing in the extras rather than the scale – and it is also compatible with most other wooden tracks on the market so it’ll be easy to get Thomas chuffing from Sodor to Misty Island before you know it.

8. George Home Wooden Train Set and Table: £75, Asda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WglPO_0hHc4bfV00

This is one of the most imaginative train sets on the market and comes with so many different pieces that unpacking it felt like several Christmasses rolled into one. Oh, and it just so happens to come with a giant play table as a bonus meaning the whole lot arrives in a box large enough to hide Santa. You do need a lot of room to set it up but boy is it good fun. With diggers, cranes, loads and characterful animals it is a tiny person’s fantasy. This is another one that looks like it’ll last for the duration of several childhoods – and frankly we want to play with it too.

9. Fisher-Price Thomas Wood Coal Hopper Figure of 8 Track Set: £36.99, Argos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t0gJ_0hHc4bfV00

This is another good starter set for Thomas fans and you can teach them about fossil fuels (well, sort of) as this comes with a special feature that allows you to load the little blue engine up with coal. You simply push Thomas under the coal hopper and press down on the top of it. A bit fiddly for younger kids but lots of fun. The figure of eight track is crying out for extensions and bridges but it is a decent standalone set nevertheless.

10. Wooden Figure of 9 Train and Track Set: £25, Hamleys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCQ4m_0hHc4bfV00

This modest but stylish set is striking for its colours and the fact that the car it comes with can whizz around the track as effectively as the trains and carriages. We rather like the workman dressed in purple and neon blue and you definitely won’t get these distinctive toys confused with another make. There is an unfortunate lack of bridges or connecting roadways but it’s a very nice small set that might suit little ones with a fondness for pastels.

Related
The Independent

Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb

Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
U.K.
The Independent

The inventor of the shopping mall hated what they became. Then the teenagers arrived

In “coney island”, her collaboration with The National, Taylor Swift sings: “We were like the mall before the internet/ It was the one place to be.” It’s surprisingly astute. The mall, at least as a central place of connection, has been losing its cultural cachet for a while. But it’s not related to the ongoing death of the high street, catalysed by the convenience of online shopping. Because, when you think about it, the mall was never really about buying anything.The shopping mall as we know it – a fully enclosed, weather-controlled shopping complex – was pioneered by Victor Gruen,...
ARTS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

