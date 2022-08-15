If you asked most Ohio State fans for their first memory of Miyan Williams, the answer would likely be his run against Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal. It was the third quarter and the Buckeyes led 35-21. Williams got his first carry of the game, rushing for six yards. On the next play, the running back took the handoff from quarterback Justin Fields and put a quick move on Tiger defensive end Regan Upshaw to cut to the outside. After rushing about 14 yards, Williams met safety Nolan Turner. He put down his shoulder, knocking Turner to the ground and picked up another yard before stepping out of bounds.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO