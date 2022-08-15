Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
New-look Miyan Williams still ready to run angry, 'truck' defenders
If you asked most Ohio State fans for their first memory of Miyan Williams, the answer would likely be his run against Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal. It was the third quarter and the Buckeyes led 35-21. Williams got his first carry of the game, rushing for six yards. On the next play, the running back took the handoff from quarterback Justin Fields and put a quick move on Tiger defensive end Regan Upshaw to cut to the outside. After rushing about 14 yards, Williams met safety Nolan Turner. He put down his shoulder, knocking Turner to the ground and picked up another yard before stepping out of bounds.
Georgia closing in on another terrific recruiting class
Georgia is sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 5 ranked recruiting class and on Thursday's episode of Wiltfong's Whiparound we talked about several prospects the Bulldogs are in good shape for moving forward. Kirby Smart and his staff have 18 commitments to date, highlighted by five-star cornerback AJ Harris and...
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
Georgia football: Mykel Williams named Preseason True Freshman All-American by ESPN
As Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2022 class, defensive lineman Mykel Williams arrived in Athens with a lot of hype. Williams still has a ways to go to truly prove himself as a Bulldog, but many outside the program are expecting the Columbus, Georgia native to accomplish quite a lot this fall.
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
