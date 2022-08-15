ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

New-look Miyan Williams still ready to run angry, 'truck' defenders

If you asked most Ohio State fans for their first memory of Miyan Williams, the answer would likely be his run against Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal. It was the third quarter and the Buckeyes led 35-21. Williams got his first carry of the game, rushing for six yards. On the next play, the running back took the handoff from quarterback Justin Fields and put a quick move on Tiger defensive end Regan Upshaw to cut to the outside. After rushing about 14 yards, Williams met safety Nolan Turner. He put down his shoulder, knocking Turner to the ground and picked up another yard before stepping out of bounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia closing in on another terrific recruiting class

Georgia is sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 5 ranked recruiting class and on Thursday's episode of Wiltfong's Whiparound we talked about several prospects the Bulldogs are in good shape for moving forward. Kirby Smart and his staff have 18 commitments to date, highlighted by five-star cornerback AJ Harris and...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners

When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

