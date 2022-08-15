Christmas 2015: 17 best gifts for teenagers

Teenagers are notoriously hard to buy for - or so the notion goes. So we've put together a handy guide, comprising gifts particularly well-suited to adolescents.

Whether they've recently become a teen or are on the cusp of adulthood, there's something here to suit all tastes and ages.

1. Flirting glitter slippers: £157, Farfetch

Italian blogger-turned-shoe designer Chiara Ferragni’s cheeky twinkle toes will be on every budding fashionista’s wish list.

2. Kenzo sweatshirt: £180, Harvey Nichols

This embroidered tiger sweater is inspired by street art, and beats a hoodie hands down.

3. Pamela Barsky pouch: £12, Etsy

Let a pencil case do the talking. Taylor Swift has one (obvs).

4. Scratch Off The World Map: £25, Not On The High Street

Whether they’re planning a gap yah or just broadening horizons, this poster brings new meaning to seeing the world.

5. Lynx faux fur slipper boots: £48, Helen Moore

Warm, snuggly and almost stylish enough to wear outdoors. We said almost.

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini8: £79, Urban Outfitters

It’s not a good night until this pocket-sized camera that spits instant pics comes out.

7. Nick Grimshaw x Topman paint splatter shirt: £40, Topman

Grimmy’s first clothing range is as big a hit with the girls as the guys, and this is the can't-go-wrong option.

8. Nike Air Huarache trainers: £90, Office

Inspired by a Native American sandal, these snug-fit sneakers are ferociously on trend - and regularly sell out.

9. Anya Hindmarch sticker notebook: £18, Selfridges

The only place to keep secrets, doodles and plans for world domination.

10. Nail art pens: £11, John Lewis

From neon leopard print to emojis, customise your mani with these five mini pots of colour.

11. Zap bag: £32, Selfridges

This cartoon cross-body carry-all from cult brand Skinny Dip brings some superhero kapow to the party.

12. Mini satchel: £115, Cambridge Satchel

Vivienne Westwood’s squiggle print meets Cambridge Satchel Company? Totes amaze.

13. Search Party by George the Poet: £8, amazon

Rapper-slash-poet George Mpanga’s debut collection of street-savvy stanzas will win over even ardent pentameter-haters.

14. Sloth cushion: £35, Urban Outfitters

Lazy? Sleepy? Hanging around the couch? The sloth is every teenager’s spirit animal.

15. Mi-Pac Sport Waist Pack: £17, amazon

Perfect for festivals or hands-free partying, this waist-hugging wonder might be the most useful accessory in the world. Just don’t call it a bumbag.

16. Frends headphones: £140, John Lewis

With memory foam ear cushions and rose gold cans, these headphones sound and feel as good as they look.

17. Roberts Radio Revival Mini: £130, John Lewis

Whether streaming podcasts or tuning into the chart show, this sleek portable speaker does it all - with added retro cool points.

