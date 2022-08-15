Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as warm temperatures continue

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for several parts of the UK as hot temperatures continue.

Torrential downpours and possible disruption was predicted for many areas in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales, as an area of thundery rain makes its way east starting on Monday, 15 August.

The south of England is likely to see thunderstorms from Monday until Wednesday.

Power cuts, flooded roads, and delays to transport services could be caused by the wet weather conditions, according to the Met Office warning.

