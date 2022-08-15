ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade Makes Request to Legally Change Name, Gender of Transgender Daughter

Dwyane Wade has filed to legally change the name and gender of his transgender daughter Zaya. According to The Blast, the NBA legend is asking a Los Angeles County Court judge to make the transition official and change his daughter's name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Wade has to officially ask the court since Zaya is not 18 years old.
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
Fox News

‘Freezing Cold Takes’ holds sports pundits accountable for predictions gone wrong

The man behind a popular Twitter account that holds sports pundits accountable for hot takes gone wrong has a new book that puts a spotlight on poorly aged NFL predictions. Fred Segal, a South Florida-based former attorney, founded and operates "Freezing Cold Takes," which has accumulated nearly 600,000 Twitter followers since launching in 2015. His formula is simple: he finds once-bold predictions and hot takes that fizzled out and unearths them. The idea began as a counter to media members who repost accurate predictions with self-congratulatory messages.
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

