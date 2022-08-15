Read full article on original website
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Vanessa Bryant weeps on witness stand over leaked photos of Kobe Bryant's remains
Vanessa Bryant broke down in sobs in the witness box Friday as she described first learning that gruesome photos of her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died in a 2020 helicopter crash with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, had been circulated by first responders, according to a news report.
Fox News
Rep. Dusty Johnson introduces 'Mount Rushmore Protection Act' after ex-NBA player calls to retire phrase
FOX EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota introduced a bill Friday to protect the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in response to calls by former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose to retire the use of "Mount Rushmore" when listing all-time greats over claims it is "offensive." The...
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade executive produce new Netflix movie 'The Redeem Team' coming this fall
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were both members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball team, and now they are teaming up again to give viewers an inside look into the team that was coined "The Redeem Team." The new Netflix movie "The Redeem Team" is the streaming services first...
Popculture
Dwyane Wade Makes Request to Legally Change Name, Gender of Transgender Daughter
Dwyane Wade has filed to legally change the name and gender of his transgender daughter Zaya. According to The Blast, the NBA legend is asking a Los Angeles County Court judge to make the transition official and change his daughter's name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Wade has to officially ask the court since Zaya is not 18 years old.
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
‘Freezing Cold Takes’ holds sports pundits accountable for predictions gone wrong
The man behind a popular Twitter account that holds sports pundits accountable for hot takes gone wrong has a new book that puts a spotlight on poorly aged NFL predictions. Fred Segal, a South Florida-based former attorney, founded and operates "Freezing Cold Takes," which has accumulated nearly 600,000 Twitter followers since launching in 2015. His formula is simple: he finds once-bold predictions and hot takes that fizzled out and unearths them. The idea began as a counter to media members who repost accurate predictions with self-congratulatory messages.
