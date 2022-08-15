Effective: 2022-08-19 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR EASTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 1133 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lanark, Milledgeville, Shannon, Chadwick and Hitt. Flooding is possible along Carroll, Rock, and Elkhorn Creeks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CARROLL COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO