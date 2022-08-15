Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Johnson; Louisa; Muscatine; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rock Island, northwestern Mercer, northwestern Louisa, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Washington and western Muscatine Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1058 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conesville, or 8 miles northwest of Columbus Junction, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Columbus Junction and Lone Tree around 1110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Conesville, Nichols, Letts and Fruitland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Rock Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR EASTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 1133 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lanark, Milledgeville, Shannon, Chadwick and Hitt. Flooding is possible along Carroll, Rock, and Elkhorn Creeks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
