Effective: 2022-08-20 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Ogle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following county, Ogle. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1228 AM CDT, the heaviest rainfall had ended, but additional pockets of briefly heavy rain can be expected over the next hour or two. Radar and automated gauges indicate that two to five inches of rain fell with earlier heavy thunderstorms, and this will likely result in continued minor flooding of low-lying and other poor drainage areas for the next few hours. - Additional rainfall up to one half of an inch is possible in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Forreston, Leaf River, Adeline and Baileyville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO