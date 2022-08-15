Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bureau; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Putnam and eastern Bureau Counties through 145 AM CDT At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rainfall, and possibly pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding of streets and underpasses, and ponding water on roads. Locations impacted include Hennepin, Spring Valley, Henry, DePue, Granville, Ladd, Dalzell, Bureau Junction, McNabb, Putnam, Mark, Cherry, Seatonville, Magnolia, Standard, Arlington, Hollowayville, Spring Valley Airport, Coal Hollow and Ottville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 63 and 72. Interstate 180 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR EASTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 1133 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lanark, Milledgeville, Shannon, Chadwick and Hitt. Flooding is possible along Carroll, Rock, and Elkhorn Creeks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Rock Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rock Island, northwestern Mercer, northwestern Louisa, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Washington and western Muscatine Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1058 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conesville, or 8 miles northwest of Columbus Junction, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Columbus Junction and Lone Tree around 1110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Conesville, Nichols, Letts and Fruitland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Ogle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Ogle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following county, Ogle. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1228 AM CDT, the heaviest rainfall had ended, but additional pockets of briefly heavy rain can be expected over the next hour or two. Radar and automated gauges indicate that two to five inches of rain fell with earlier heavy thunderstorms, and this will likely result in continued minor flooding of low-lying and other poor drainage areas for the next few hours. - Additional rainfall up to one half of an inch is possible in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Forreston, Leaf River, Adeline and Baileyville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
