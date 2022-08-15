After two seasons as Tri-Valley runners-up, Rangers midfielders are leading the charge for a titleEstacada boys soccer has been knocking on the door for two seasons in a row, and are ready to take the next step and claim a Tri-Valley Conference title. Last season they finished second in conference, with an 8-4-4 overall record — the second time they finished silver. "It is not lost on us that two teams from our conference who we have been competitive with over the last two seasons (both) made the state semifinals last season," said Coach Jack Carroll. "We expect...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 42 MINUTES AGO