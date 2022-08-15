Read full article on original website
Improvements Coming to Hundreds of Greenlink Bus Stops
The Greenville Transit Authority was awarded $5,845,300 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program to improve bus stops. Amenities will include a mix of shelters, push button lighting and benches at more than 300 bus stops in Greenville and across Greenville...
The Blood Connection to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Anderson Blood Donation Center
The Blood Connection (TBC), the Upstate’s non-profit community blood center, is happy to announce the construction of a state-of-the-art donation center in Anderson, South Carolina – designed to meet the continued critical need for local blood donations. This center will be the sixth TBC donation center in the...
Brushy Creek Elementary Teacher Wendy Frans Named 2022-23 Teacher of the Year
Brushy Creek Elementary School fifth grade teacher Wendy Frans recently received the district’s highest teaching honor when Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster named her the 2022-23 GCS Teacher of the Year. Three runners-up were also announced. Michelle Stein, seventh grade special education inclusion teacher at Northwest Middle School, was named...
