ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
greenville.com

Improvements Coming to Hundreds of Greenlink Bus Stops

The Greenville Transit Authority was awarded $5,845,300 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program to improve bus stops. Amenities will include a mix of shelters, push button lighting and benches at more than 300 bus stops in Greenville and across Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

Brushy Creek Elementary Teacher Wendy Frans Named 2022-23 Teacher of the Year

Brushy Creek Elementary School fifth grade teacher Wendy Frans recently received the district’s highest teaching honor when Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster named her the 2022-23 GCS Teacher of the Year. Three runners-up were also announced. Michelle Stein, seventh grade special education inclusion teacher at Northwest Middle School, was named...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy