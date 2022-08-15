Kamran James, Florida defensive lineman, commits to Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Talk about having yourself a day when it comes to the world of recruiting on a Sunday.

Kamran James had 47 tackles last season for the Titans. Photo courtesy of Kamran James

That’s the good problem first-year University of Florida head coach Billy Napier has had, as his Gators are seeing all kinds of commitments roll in just before Monday school week hits. Olympia Titan’s defensive lineman Kamran James announced his commitment to Florida Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

It’s just another solid addition for the Gators, who are shaping up to having themselves a strong Class of 2023 recruiting class. James comes on board after notching 47 tackles, 21 went for a loss, and 13 sacks for an Olympia team that went 5-5 last season. First look at James as a Gators commit with the Titans is Aug. 26 when they take on Wekiva.

James and the Titans kickoff the regular season against Wekiva on Aug. 26. Photo courtesy of Kamran James

Florida wasn’t just done when it came down to James, as they also nabbed the commitment of 4-star rated linebacker Myles Graham. Graham is a Class of 2024 recruit.

