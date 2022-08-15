ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

Report states these are the top nonprofits to work for in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, August 17 is National Nonprofit Day which means it’s time to maybe sign up for a weekend volunteering opportunity in your area or even donate to a cause you’re passionate about. “Nonprofits throughout the country work to promote awareness and offer assistance to...
cw39.com

Talking sleep, kids & back-to-school with a Texas pediatrician

HOUSTON (CW39) — If kids don’t get enough sleep in between practices, they become more injury-prone. And without enough shut-eye, they may start slipping in their classes. But how much sleep should they be getting?. That can vary depending on the kid. However, general recommendations are kids six...
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
cw39.com

Khamaya Donelson $25,000 reward billboards to find her killer

HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.
cw39.com

Irving, El Paso among top 50 hottest zip codes in US for buyer demand & fast-selling homes

DALLAS (KDAF) — When checking out areas for new homes, everyone looks at cities, counties and states to see what the move is for their next move, but what about zip codes?. Two Texas zip codes have found themselves among the top 50 hottest zip codes for high buyer demand and fast-selling homes according to realtor.com. “The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply.”
cw39.com

Houston weather: afternoon storms mark the start of a wet stretch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected to move in from the north today. For Houston, the majority of the rain occurs between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of the strongest storms may drop a quick inch or two of...
cw39.com

HPD searching for third suspect in deadly store shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June that left a man dead and another injured at a southeast Houston convenience store. Police have charged Javier Raul Contreras, 20, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to the June 15th shooting death of Jorge Jaimes, 18, and the wounding of Julian Becerra, 18, at 12931 Nyack.
cw39.com

Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
cw39.com

Man shot at Dominos restaurant in Sugar Land, police said

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police said a man was shot at a Dominos restaurant Thursday night. It happened around 11:25 p.m. at 11920 Dairy Ashford Road near West Airport Boulevard. At least one person was shot multiple times, and Sugar Land police said it’s not clear if the...
cw39.com

La Marque man gets 35 years for knife assault of girlfriend

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A La Marque man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife. Last June, officers responded to a report of a woman bleeding outside of an apartment. The victim had crawled from a nearby storage unit and...
cw39.com

Woman accused of ambush shooting gets almost $1M bond

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder. HPD says Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago. On Thursday, police said Miller, 25, turned...
cw39.com

Police identifies suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player. Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on...
