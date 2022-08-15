Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Report states these are the top nonprofits to work for in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, August 17 is National Nonprofit Day which means it’s time to maybe sign up for a weekend volunteering opportunity in your area or even donate to a cause you’re passionate about. “Nonprofits throughout the country work to promote awareness and offer assistance to...
cw39.com
CPRIT oversight committee approves $89 million in cancer research, prevention grants
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday at the Capitol, the Oversight Committee of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas approved $89 million in awards for cancer research, prevention and product development. The institute was established in 2007 when the state legislature agreed to pump $3 billion in taxpayer...
cw39.com
Talking sleep, kids & back-to-school with a Texas pediatrician
HOUSTON (CW39) — If kids don’t get enough sleep in between practices, they become more injury-prone. And without enough shut-eye, they may start slipping in their classes. But how much sleep should they be getting?. That can vary depending on the kid. However, general recommendations are kids six...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: New ERCOT CEO named, University of Houston student charged with arson, Missouri City man traps alligator
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. ERCOT has its first permanent CEO since last year’s deadly winter storm. And he is not from Texas. Pablo Vegas was named the power grid’s new leader during an emergency meeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
cw39.com
Khamaya Donelson $25,000 reward billboards to find her killer
HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.
cw39.com
Irving, El Paso among top 50 hottest zip codes in US for buyer demand & fast-selling homes
DALLAS (KDAF) — When checking out areas for new homes, everyone looks at cities, counties and states to see what the move is for their next move, but what about zip codes?. Two Texas zip codes have found themselves among the top 50 hottest zip codes for high buyer demand and fast-selling homes according to realtor.com. “The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply.”
cw39.com
Central Texas schools still searching for substitute teachers at start of school year
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The first week of school has kicked off with some districts already in need of substitute teachers. With staff shortages, their work is essential to fill open slots when they pop up. This month, Waco ISD Board of Trustees approved a substitute teacher pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Lightning blamed for Clear Lake fire, 18-wheeler flips on Pasadena freeway
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Lightning being blamed for Clear Lake apartment fire. An apartment fire on El Dorado in the Clear Lake area may have been caused by a lightning strike. The viewer who sent this...
cw39.com
$1 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by Groves resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do with $1 million? Buy a fish tank filled with exotic fish? Maybe, fill your closet with every professional Texas sports team’s merch? Well, someone in Texas has to think about this after claiming a seven-figure prize. The Texas Lottery reports a...
cw39.com
Houston weather: afternoon storms mark the start of a wet stretch
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected to move in from the north today. For Houston, the majority of the rain occurs between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of the strongest storms may drop a quick inch or two of...
cw39.com
Despite recent rain, fire danger persists, says Montgomery County fire marshal
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Don’t let a couple of rainy days fool you. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office said it’s not enough moisture to end the area’s fire danger brought on by an extended drought this summer. They estimated that 6 to 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from...
cw39.com
HPD searching for third suspect in deadly store shooting in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June that left a man dead and another injured at a southeast Houston convenience store. Police have charged Javier Raul Contreras, 20, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to the June 15th shooting death of Jorge Jaimes, 18, and the wounding of Julian Becerra, 18, at 12931 Nyack.
cw39.com
Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
cw39.com
Man shot at Dominos restaurant in Sugar Land, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police said a man was shot at a Dominos restaurant Thursday night. It happened around 11:25 p.m. at 11920 Dairy Ashford Road near West Airport Boulevard. At least one person was shot multiple times, and Sugar Land police said it’s not clear if the...
cw39.com
La Marque man gets 35 years for knife assault of girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A La Marque man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife. Last June, officers responded to a report of a woman bleeding outside of an apartment. The victim had crawled from a nearby storage unit and...
cw39.com
Teen shot near southeast Houston gas station may be paralyzed, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy may be paralyzed after he was shot near a Valero gas station early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 9498 Clearwood street and Meldrum Lane in southeast Houston. Houston police say the teen was buying chips and a soda when his...
cw39.com
Woman accused of ambush shooting gets almost $1M bond
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder. HPD says Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago. On Thursday, police said Miller, 25, turned...
cw39.com
Police identifies suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player. Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on...
Comments / 0