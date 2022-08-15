ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Anderson School District One School Board Briefs (July 26)

During the July 26 Anderson School District One Board meeting, District One Finance Director Travis Thomas updated the Board on the Local Option Sales Tax revenue for the month of May. Anderson School District One receives 31.596% of Local Option Sales Tax. Of that amount, 20% goes toward Property Tax Relief and the remaining 80% goes to Capital use for Anderson District One.
ANDERSON, SC
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Groce Meadow Road

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When drivers brought Groce Meadow Road to our attention, it wasn’t just about the patches and potholes. They also had concerns about the bridge and conditions during winter snows. This road sits between Milford Church Road and Mountainview Road, in Greenville County. It runs...
TAYLORS, SC
iheart.com

Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights

(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens GateHouse restaurant announces permanent closing

PICKENS, S.C. — Another Upstate restaurant announced this week it is permanently closing its doors. Dean and Jeff Holder, and management of the GateHouse Restaurant, on Ann Street, in Pickens, posted to Facebook Thursday that they had been discussing the possibility for months. "This is due to staffing issues...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Oconee County Clear Bag Policy

Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!. First Alert Forecast: August 16. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake in Anderson County

Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. 4 Legged Friends : Emerson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Emerson is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society!...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

Improvements Coming to Hundreds of Greenlink Bus Stops

The Greenville Transit Authority was awarded $5,845,300 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program to improve bus stops. Amenities will include a mix of shelters, push button lighting and benches at more than 300 bus stops in Greenville and across Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville Restaurant Week is underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
GREENVILLE, SC

