ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice

HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
myfoxzone.com

Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother

HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stop Sign#Violent Crime#Hcso#Harris County Sheriff
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES SHOOT AND KILL MAN WHO POINTED A GUN AT THEM

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said units responded to a call at the Frontier Inn in the 16520 block of I-45 at North Vista for a weapons disturbance just after 8:30 am this morning. When units arrived one of the persons pointed a gun at the deputies. Deputies opened fire killing the suspect. No officers were injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Third suspect arrested in deadly McDonald’s robbery from 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening

ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy