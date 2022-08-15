Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
Police looking at surveillance video to get answers on what led to deadly shooting in N. Houston
Police are looking through surveillance video to figure out what exactly led up to the deadly shooting on Berry Road.
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alley
Dionate D. Banks, a 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and is now wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred outside the Bowlero Bowling Alley on August 14, 2022 that resulted in the death of Gregory Shead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
4 men arrested, charged in connection with case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The family of two teen brothers killed in 2020 are feeling a sense of relief after Fort Bend County authorities said “multiple” arrests were made in connection to the case. “We are devastated for a mother and a father to lose two...
myfoxzone.com
Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
17-year-old charged in double deadly shooting during Pasadena drug deal, police say
Two male victims were rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They both died from their injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month. On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive. Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES SHOOT AND KILL MAN WHO POINTED A GUN AT THEM
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said units responded to a call at the Frontier Inn in the 16520 block of I-45 at North Vista for a weapons disturbance just after 8:30 am this morning. When units arrived one of the persons pointed a gun at the deputies. Deputies opened fire killing the suspect. No officers were injured.
Man accused of hitting woman with car during road rage fight in Spring
Deputies said the man and woman were outside of their cars arguing when Michael Martin got back into his vehicle and accelerated toward the woman, striking her.
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston teen shot while leaving store, may be paralyzed for life: Report
A Houston teen may be paralyzed for life after getting shot in the back while leaving a convenience store, news outlets reported.
3rd suspect charged in 71-year-old's murder outside east Harris County McDonald's, records show
Lawrence Earl Thomas is the latest suspect charged in the death of Martha Medina, who was robbed and then hit by the suspects' vehicle last September.
cw39.com
Third suspect arrested in deadly McDonald’s robbery from 2021
HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
Aunt charged with child endangerment after toddler falls out of moving SUV, HPD says
The family member is now facing child endangerment charges but isn't in custody after the shocking video of the child falling out of the car came to light.
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Click2Houston.com
Possible drug-related shooting at Pasadena apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
PASADENA, Texas – One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pasadena Blvd. around 12:09 p.m. Pasadena police responded to the scene and found...
Video: Driver escapes moving big rig as it goes off overpass on Highway 225
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping his truck as it went off an overpass in the La Porte area Thursday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera by a truck driver on the other side of the highway. This happened...
Port Arthur News
Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening
ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
Comments / 0