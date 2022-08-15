Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
More rain heading into the weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers continue this evening, primarily towards the north and west, before more rain and thunderstorms arrive overnight across the entire WFRV viewing area. Low pressure remains in control throughout this weekend, and will move from Central MN towards Central...
wearegreenbay.com
Pesky rain chances moving in today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Back to a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday. The changes to the weather today are an uptick in humidity plus a rain chance. That rain will be working in from the west during the day, and will lose strength as it gets to our side of the state. With that being said, starting around late morning into the evening there will be isolated thundershowers with a few downpours. 83 degrees is the high temperature. SW increasing 5 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Another nice day; more humidity and showers soon
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure continues to be the main weather influence across our side of the state. Wednesday continues to bring sunshine back with a scattering of clouds. Winds will only be around 5 mph or less! Highs are similar to yesterday in the upper 70s and lower 80s. About 75 degrees near the lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Spotty shower chances tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with comfortable air, and calm winds, as high pressure sticks around. However, the humidity starts to pick up tomorrow morning. Your Thursday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds, before stay showers pop-up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
What La Niña means for fall in Wisconsin:
(WFRV) – The National Weather Service’s latest forecast says that La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact fall weather in Wisconsin?. The National Weather Service describes La Niña as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Niña events happened every three to five years or so.
wearegreenbay.com
Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said an Air...
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
wearegreenbay.com
Mullet mania hits Northeast Wisconsin
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Voting for the USA Mullet Championships is going on right now and there are two kids that live in our viewing area that are finalists. One of them is 5-year-old Axel Wenzel from Brillion. He tells Local 5 News that he has been growing out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard products
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is issuing voluntary recalls of lard products from four Wisconsin producers. According to the DATCP, these are Class I recalls, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspections by state inspectors. The evidence shows that the...
wearegreenbay.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Nine more Wisconsinites die from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,596,079 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,291 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,596,0791,594,464 (+1,615) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,897 (64.7%)3,772,605 (64.7%) Fully...
wearegreenbay.com
Locals among four Wisconsin finalists for the USA Mullet Championship
(WFRV) – Two kids from northeast Wisconsin are among the finalists for the USA Mullet Championship. In total, Wisconsin has four representatives total in the two divisions. There are a Kid’s and Teen Division. The Teen Division has 11 finalists, while the Kid’s Division has 25. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
The Badger State adds on 1.7K new cases of COVID-19, 37 new hospitalizations
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,594,464 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,282 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,594,4641,592,723 (+1,741) Received one dose of vaccineDELAYED3,772,127 (64.7%) Fully vaccinatedDELAYED3,588,655...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin law enforcement focusing on impaired driving, extra patrols through Labor Day
(WFRV) – Drivers across Wisconsin may notice an uptick in police vehicles as a campaign focused on impaired drivers kicks off on Wednesday. Starting on Wednesday, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will work extra patrols during the #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign. Officers will work to take impaired drivers off the roads. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.
wearegreenbay.com
East Wisconsin Savings Bank: How interest rates affect home buyers
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in personal finance and in the current times of fluctuating interest rates, they are available to help. Barry from East Wisconsin Savings Bank tells Local 5 Live viewers what he’s seeing in today’s marker, why it’s important for home buyers to work with experts like East Wisconsin Savings Bank and how they can help.
wearegreenbay.com
DHS issues public health advisory, warning risk of pills laced with fentanyl
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has issued a public health advisory to inform Wisconsinites about the increase in the number of deaths caused by drugs laced with synthetic substances, especially fentanyl. According to a release, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin...
Comments / 0