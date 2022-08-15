Read full article on original website
Posey County Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Dealing
A Mt Vernon man will serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. As part of his his guilty plea, 50 year old Steven Robinson admitted to possessing between 5 and 10 grams of meth and 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, known as K2.
The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search
The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
Person Shot In The Shoulder During Robbery
One person is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, beaten and robbed. It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive in Evansville. A witness gave police a description of the suspects and reported they both had guns. Video footage showed the suspects...
School Bus Crash Sends Three People To Hospital
Posey County emergency agencies were dispatched to a school bus crash around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Tom Latham says the accident happened on State Road 62 and Sauerkraut Lane just west of Mt. Vernon. The preliminary investigation supports the bus may have failed to yield the right of way to...
Community College Threatened With Bomb
Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville received a bomb threat around 10:30 Wednesday morning. The school made a statement on social media that read, the police were notified, swept the building, and have determined the campus is safe. Last month several Indiana Ivy Tech campuses were threatened. In those cases...
