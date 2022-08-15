Read full article on original website
Bank robbery suspect identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come out concerning a bank robbery on Thursday. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on August 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Old National Bank on N. First Ave. in reference to a holdup alarm. EPD says officers arrived on scene and determined that a robbery […]
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
OPD: Accidental firearm discharge on Orchard Street leads to arrest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a man after finding out an alleged accidental discharge was actually the result of a fight. OPD says on August 18, around 12:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street in reference to someone who had been shot. OPD says when […]
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Jail officer accused of attacking inmate in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Posey County Jail Officer was arrested and fired Friday after authorities accuse him of official misconduct. The sheriff’s office alleges that Jail Officer Daniel Long battered an inmate on July 9, 2022. This accusation prompted the sheriff’s office to request an investigation from the Indiana State Police. While the […]
Prosecutors ask for Life In Prison in connection to Doerr murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Court documents indicate that if Larry Richmond Sr. is found guilty, he could face life in prison without parole. Larry Richmond Sr. is one of two people arrested Thursday and charged with the February 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robby Doerr. Doerr’s widow, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, was also charged in the case. Robert […]
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail. The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
Armed Robbery at Vincennes University
At approximately 3:25am on August 17, 2022, officers responded to 1338 N. 3rd Street, Apartment 2, in regards to a report of four unknown individuals forcibly entering the apartment, and one reportedly brandishing a firearm while asking about money. The suspects had vacated the area prior to the officers’ arrival. Minor injuries occurred during the incident and were treated on the scene.
New bodycam video shows Indiana officers arriving on scene of house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ill. - We're getting a better look at just how destructive an explosion in Evansville, Indiana was earlier this month. New body camera footage was released Friday by the Evansville Police Department showing officers arriving at the scene. The video shows debris all over the neighborhood, as first responders...
Police: 2 taken to hospital after fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a single-car crash in Vanderburgh County on Friday night. This happened on the eastbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway at Highway 41 slightly before 7:30 p.m. The Evansville Police Department says the car slammed into the median and burst into flames. When...
One Man Shot Near Downtown Evansville
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired run at South Morton and Powell Avenue around midnight. While in the area, an officer was flagged down at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of SE 8th and Bellmeade. A man stated that he had been shot and didn’t know who...
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested
Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street in Vincennes. The first robbery occurred on July 3 and the second on August 13. During both armed robberies, a male entered the business, displayed a handgun, and left the business...
AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED
(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
