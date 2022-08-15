ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Farmington man charged with manslaughter in teen’s death

FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old resident has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sped through a red light while intoxicated and killed a recent high school grad in June. Jacob Coffey, 21, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding over 60 mph and...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
HuntingtonNow

Officers Arrest 4 After Finding Guns in Car Crash

Four people were arrested on weapons charges early Thursday morning after thei vehicle crashed in Dix Hills and they were rescued by Suffolk County police officers. The police gave this account: Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna of the First Precinct saw a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The driver failed to pull over after the officers put on their lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. They then discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Waterbury, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect at-large after shooting security guard at Manchester mall

MANCHESTER — Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred when the loss prevention officer attempted to confront a shoplifting suspect, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said. The suspect then shot the...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant at 928 North Main St. at 12:47 a.m. after someone reported gunshots and they found Lechard Santos, of Waterbury, on the ground outside the parking lot, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say

EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old’s arrest in Westport car theft

WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

