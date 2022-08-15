Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Houston weather: Friday’s heavy rain hits earlier in the day, more to come this weekend and beyond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another round of widespread storms, heavy at times, is expected Friday. But, unlike Thursday’s storms, Friday’s will sweep through Greater Houston earlier in the day. I’m thinking 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the biggest impact on Houston area roads. Friday’s rain likely...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: More heavy rain expected over next few days
HOUSTON - The rain continues in the Houston area, with at least a 50% chance every day over the next week. On Friday, look for isolated heavy downpours in the morning with more widespread activity from late morning through early afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with isolated...
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from...
cw39.com
Where to watch the Pearland team play in the Little League World Series, plus weather forecast
PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) –The Pearland Little League All-Stars begin their run in the Little League World Series on Thursday night, as the Southwest Regional champs face the Mid-Atlantic Regional champions from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. The game will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The...
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Lightning blamed for Clear Lake fire, 18-wheeler flips on Pasadena freeway
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Lightning being blamed for Clear Lake apartment fire. An apartment fire on El Dorado in the Clear Lake area may have been caused by a lightning strike. The viewer who sent this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
cw39.com
Despite recent rain, fire danger persists, says Montgomery County fire marshal
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Don’t let a couple of rainy days fool you. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office said it’s not enough moisture to end the area’s fire danger brought on by an extended drought this summer. They estimated that 6 to 7...
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
cw39.com
New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Deadly crash on Highway 288 blocks 3 inbound lanes and exit ramp
Northbound traffic is backing up from Holcombe to the South Loop as police investigate a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Monday's in Texas City are for empanadas...
An empanada is a type of baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, common in Spanish, other Southern European, Latin American, and Iberian-influenced cultures around the world. The name comes from the Spanish empanar, and translates as 'breaded', that is, wrapped or coated in bread.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: New ERCOT CEO named, University of Houston student charged with arson, Missouri City man traps alligator
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. ERCOT has its first permanent CEO since last year’s deadly winter storm. And he is not from Texas. Pablo Vegas was named the power grid’s new leader during an emergency meeting...
cw39.com
Injured dog rescued from southwest Houston sink hole
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA’s (HSPCA) injured animal rescue ambulance responds to unowned animals who are injured, in distress or in a situation like a young. Great Pyrenees who was discovered trapped in a small sink hole filled with thick. mud and water filled to his chest off Regg...
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
cw39.com
Teen shot near southeast Houston gas station may be paralyzed, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy may be paralyzed after he was shot near a Valero gas station early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 9498 Clearwood street and Meldrum Lane in southeast Houston. Houston police say the teen was buying chips and a soda when his...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
Comments / 0