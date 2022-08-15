Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Police: Suspect at-large after shooting security guard at Manchester mall
MANCHESTER — Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred when the loss prevention officer attempted to confront a shoplifting suspect, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said. The suspect then shot the...
NewsTimes
Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in three-car crash on Route 6 in Woodbury, police say
WOODBURY — A Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in a three-car crash on Route 6 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. An incident report stated that a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt was going north on Route 6, or South Main Street, when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then spun and hit another vehicle going south, a 2012 Honda CR-V, state police said.
NewsTimes
New Milford has seen 15 catalytic converter thefts this year. Here’s what police are doing about it
NEW MILFORD — With more than a dozen catalytic converters stolen since the beginning of the year, the New Milford Police Department has been working to prevent those crimes. New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto said catalytic converter thefts are a “big problem” nationally, regionally, and locally.
NewsTimes
New Milford parents whose son died from overdose organize Run & Recovery Festival
NEW MILFORD — After their son died of an overdose, parents Tony and Tracey Morrissey knew they had to educate and bring hope to families struggling with substance use disorder. Now, the couple and their nonprofit are hosting the second annual Overdose Awareness 5K Run & Recovery Festival on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
CT mom whose son died of overdose wants to break addiction’s stigma: ‘It can happen to anybody’
BETHEL — After losing her son nearly three years ago, Fran O’Neill has been on a mission to raise awareness about drug addiction and break the stigma surrounding it. Her intelligent, funny and lovable son, Neil Yandow, had been sober for at least a year before relapsing at the age of 29 and dying from an overdose in October 2019.
NewsTimes
Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School
SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
NewsTimes
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show
WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
NewsTimes
On Alex Jones, some potential jurors in CT Sandy Hook damages trial say they couldn’t be ‘fair’
WATERBURY — Attorneys questioned prospective jurors on Thursday over whether they could impartially determine how much Alex Jones should pay in damages to eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent he defamed. For several, the answer was no. “I know what he's about,” one man said in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Main Street Torrington’s Oktoberfest set for Sept. 24
TORRINGTON — Tickets are now avaialble for Oktoberfest, set for 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Franklin Plaza and presented by the not-for-profit Main Street Torrington. The rain date is Sept. 25. “We looked at how well last year’s festival worked out for the attendees, and have made some adjustments...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
NewsTimes
Torrington couple marries at farmers market
TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
NewsTimes
Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NewsTimes
Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million
A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
NewsTimes
Waterbury’s Palace Theater announces 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series
WATERBURY — The Palace Theater’s 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys, according to the theater. This year the Palce is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider,...
NewsTimes
For career academy, Danbury nabs Nashville educator from school that inspired city’s program
DANBURY — As public school administrators have designed their vision for a new career academy, they’ve been inspired by a similar program in Nashville. Now, the school district has snagged an educator who worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville who will help develop the key relationships with local businesses that are needed to make Danbury’s new school a success.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield selectmen ‘uncomfortable’ with latest version of affordable housing plan
RIDGEFIELD — The town’s proposed affordable housing plan could face a fairly substantial re-write after discussion and criticism of the document by selectmen and residents. Toward the end of a more than four-hour long Board of Selectman meeting Wednesday, board members decided the proposal was not yet ready...
NewsTimes
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
NewsTimes
Milford’s Ben James advances at U.S. Amateur
Ben James of Milford was the only Connecticut golfer to reach match play at the U.S. Amateur, being held at two different courses in Paramus, New Jersey. James shot a 36-hole, stroke-play total of 141, good enough for a tie for ninth place. Match play begins Wednesday at Ridgewood CC.
Comments / 0