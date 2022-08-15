ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

NewsTimes

Police: Suspect at-large after shooting security guard at Manchester mall

MANCHESTER — Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred when the loss prevention officer attempted to confront a shoplifting suspect, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said. The suspect then shot the...
MANCHESTER, CT
NewsTimes

Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in three-car crash on Route 6 in Woodbury, police say

WOODBURY — A Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in a three-car crash on Route 6 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. An incident report stated that a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt was going north on Route 6, or South Main Street, when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then spun and hit another vehicle going south, a 2012 Honda CR-V, state police said.
WOODBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School

SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
SOUTHBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
WINDSOR, CT
NewsTimes

Main Street Torrington’s Oktoberfest set for Sept. 24

TORRINGTON — Tickets are now avaialble for Oktoberfest, set for 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Franklin Plaza and presented by the not-for-profit Main Street Torrington. The rain date is Sept. 25. “We looked at how well last year’s festival worked out for the attendees, and have made some adjustments...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Torrington couple marries at farmers market

TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
STRATFORD, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million

A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
BRANFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury’s Palace Theater announces 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series

WATERBURY — The Palace Theater’s 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys, according to the theater. This year the Palce is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider,...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

For career academy, Danbury nabs Nashville educator from school that inspired city’s program

DANBURY — As public school administrators have designed their vision for a new career academy, they’ve been inspired by a similar program in Nashville. Now, the school district has snagged an educator who worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville who will help develop the key relationships with local businesses that are needed to make Danbury’s new school a success.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
NewsTimes

Milford’s Ben James advances at U.S. Amateur

Ben James of Milford was the only Connecticut golfer to reach match play at the U.S. Amateur, being held at two different courses in Paramus, New Jersey. James shot a 36-hole, stroke-play total of 141, good enough for a tie for ninth place. Match play begins Wednesday at Ridgewood CC.
MILFORD, CT

