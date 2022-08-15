This week, an Ethiopian 737-800 airplane bound for Addis Ababa missed the first landing…because both pilots were asleep. What happens behind the cockpit door typically only ever becomes known to the public when something goes wrong. That is, the black box is recovered and the moments before some tragedy are replayed or there was some mistake and the recordings of the pilots’ transmissions are replayed. It is one of those things that no news is good news.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 HOURS AGO