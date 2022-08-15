ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emirates begins its fleet interior upgrade

As teased in its last update, Emirates is kicking off what it calls “its largest known fleet retrofit project”. The programme will upgrade entire interior cabins of 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft as part of an investment for Emirates’ customers “fly better” in the coming years.
easyJet plans a Glasgow to Belfast City Airport service

EasyJet is adding some city-to-city connectivity, with a planned launch of a Glasgow – Belfast City Airport service. The route is planned as a winter-timetable operation, flying three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. It will operate from 31 October 2022 to 24 March 2023, providing a domestic connection.
My “Early” United Airlines Flight?

We often run into delayed departures, but for the first time I ran into an “early” flight departure on United Airlines…. My United Airlines Flights Departs “Early” From LAX. I was flying from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) and when I reached the airport...
Yikes – Ethiopian Airplane Overflew the Airport Because Pilots Both Fell Asleep

This week, an Ethiopian 737-800 airplane bound for Addis Ababa missed the first landing…because both pilots were asleep. What happens behind the cockpit door typically only ever becomes known to the public when something goes wrong. That is, the black box is recovered and the moments before some tragedy are replayed or there was some mistake and the recordings of the pilots’ transmissions are replayed. It is one of those things that no news is good news.
So You Think You Know Airport Codes? Test Your Knowledge. Part Eleven.

So you think you know airport codes? Well, you are about to find out. This is the eleventh of a series of articles here at The Gate with which you could have some fun at testing your knowledge pertaining to airport codes — and although the first ten articles had been increasing in difficulty, subsequent articles will continue to do so as they delve into airports which are smaller and lesser known…
‘I am not blaming anyone’: Estonians shrug off 23% inflation

Like his cappuccinos, Taniel Vaaderpass, 33, isn’t bitter. His usually profitable company, OA Coffee, one of Estonia’s biggest coffee bean roasting companies, may have posted a loss for the first time last year and is set to do so again this year, but Vaaderpass remains strikingly sanguine as he sits on the terrace of the cafe he also owns on a cobbled street in the old town of Tallinn.
American Express Platinum Travel Is Exasperating

As the world of miles and points evolves and airline loyalty programs raise prices while restricting reasonably-priced awards, we’ve seen the relative value of direct redemptions via Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards for air travel increase. But dealing with the American Express Platinum Travel team is often (and frankly usually) an exasperating experience.
A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines

Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
