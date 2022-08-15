Read full article on original website
Emirates begins its fleet interior upgrade
As teased in its last update, Emirates is kicking off what it calls “its largest known fleet retrofit project”. The programme will upgrade entire interior cabins of 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft as part of an investment for Emirates’ customers “fly better” in the coming years.
United Airlines Will Add Premium Economy To Remaining 767-300 Aircraft
United Airlines will be updating the remainder of its 767-300 fleet to add Premium Plus, United’s premium economy seat. United Airlines Will Offer Premium Economy On All 767-300 Aircraft. Currently, United has a fleet of 38 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. That includes 14 “76A” 767-300 aircraft with:. 30...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
easyJet plans a Glasgow to Belfast City Airport service
EasyJet is adding some city-to-city connectivity, with a planned launch of a Glasgow – Belfast City Airport service. The route is planned as a winter-timetable operation, flying three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. It will operate from 31 October 2022 to 24 March 2023, providing a domestic connection.
My “Early” United Airlines Flight?
We often run into delayed departures, but for the first time I ran into an “early” flight departure on United Airlines…. My United Airlines Flights Departs “Early” From LAX. I was flying from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) and when I reached the airport...
Yikes – Ethiopian Airplane Overflew the Airport Because Pilots Both Fell Asleep
This week, an Ethiopian 737-800 airplane bound for Addis Ababa missed the first landing…because both pilots were asleep. What happens behind the cockpit door typically only ever becomes known to the public when something goes wrong. That is, the black box is recovered and the moments before some tragedy are replayed or there was some mistake and the recordings of the pilots’ transmissions are replayed. It is one of those things that no news is good news.
Win Flights To Iceland + Scenic Flight To See Volcanic Eruption- 10 Winners!
Icelandic airline Play wants you to sign up for their newsletter. By doing so, you’ll be entered into a contest where you can win flights for two to Iceland!. Besides the flights, the winners will also win a scenic fight where you’ll get to see an active volcanic eruption!
So You Think You Know Airport Codes? Test Your Knowledge. Part Eleven.
So you think you know airport codes? Well, you are about to find out. This is the eleventh of a series of articles here at The Gate with which you could have some fun at testing your knowledge pertaining to airport codes — and although the first ten articles had been increasing in difficulty, subsequent articles will continue to do so as they delve into airports which are smaller and lesser known…
‘I am not blaming anyone’: Estonians shrug off 23% inflation
Like his cappuccinos, Taniel Vaaderpass, 33, isn’t bitter. His usually profitable company, OA Coffee, one of Estonia’s biggest coffee bean roasting companies, may have posted a loss for the first time last year and is set to do so again this year, but Vaaderpass remains strikingly sanguine as he sits on the terrace of the cafe he also owns on a cobbled street in the old town of Tallinn.
As United Airlines Goes On Hiring Spree, Should It Recall International Flight Attendants?
While taxpayer bailouts protected all U.S. airline jobs during the pandemic, United eliminated its international crew bases and many of those flight attendants are still without a job, even as United is now hiring new flight attendants. Should United hire these flight attendants back even if they cannot legally work in the USA?
American Express Platinum Travel Is Exasperating
As the world of miles and points evolves and airline loyalty programs raise prices while restricting reasonably-priced awards, we’ve seen the relative value of direct redemptions via Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards for air travel increase. But dealing with the American Express Platinum Travel team is often (and frankly usually) an exasperating experience.
A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines
Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
