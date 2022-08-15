Read full article on original website
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
Stowe Woman Arrested Tuesday for Drug Possession
WYOMISSING PA – A 23-year-old Stowe woman, who initially was stopped Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police for potential vehicle code violations, was later arrested for drug possession as a result of an investigation, according to their report. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said...
Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
PA Man Justified In Shooting, Killing Son Who Threatened Him With Knife, DA Says
A Pennsylvania man had no choice but to shoot his son who threatened him with a large knife, authorities in Berks County said. Alexis Martinez, 38, had been drinking when he threw a glass beer bottle at his dad and threatened him with a knife and another weapon inside a North Front Street home in Reading on Saturday, Aug. 13, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said.
Oxford Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Steal Police Officer’s Gun
WEST CHESTER, PA — Wednesday, August 17th, was a typical day on the job for the West Chester Police Department until officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of W. Chestnut St for an unconscious female. When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with Paige Lafferty, a...
Berks man sentenced for role in shooting outside hotel
READING, Pa. — A Reading man will spend up to 20 years behind bars in state prison following his guilty plea in connection with a shooting. Joel Joshua San Andres pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy. San Andreas and another man, Pedro Franco-Flores, assaulted...
Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store
An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
Police: Missing Slatington man found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
Police investigating dozens of burglaries, car thefts in Bucks County
Authorities in Bucks County say the thieves target unlocked vehicles between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Man On Parole Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Delco: Police
A Philadelphia man on parole is facing new charges after he was busted with a loaded gun and drugs in Delaware County, authorities said. Officers stopped Faheem Wynn, 28, on MacDade Boulevard near Oak Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, because he was driving with a fake registration placard, Darby Township police said.
Fulton Bank Fraud: Man Charged in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jesse George in connection with a fraud case. According to a press release, on August 12, 2022, Mr. George attempted to commit fraud at the Fulton Bank located at 100 West First Avenue in Parkesburg and other financial institutions in the area. Additional charges and defendants are pending.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP
A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, the state police announced on Friday, August 19. Joshua Matthew Ravel, 26, of Harrisburg, was assigned to Troop J, York when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15," state police say.
Tree Vandalism: West Chester Police Department Investigates
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street on August 14, 2022. According to authorities, a resident reported that at 2:10 AM, an unknown person was walking in the block and damaged a newly planted tree. The tree was valued at $2,000.00.
Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe
The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
Police Investigate Starbucks Wallet Theft: Credit and Debit Cards Used at Multiple Establishments
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville Station are investigating a Theft/Access Device Fraud incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. The victim, who was patronizing the Starbucks located on North Krock Road, Lower Macungie Township, Montgomery County, had her wallet stolen from her purse by the pictured suspect. The wallet contained several credit and debit cards, which were subsequently used at multiple establishments. The victim reported a total loss of $3,510.51. The suspect used the credit cards at CVS, Walgreens, Red Stone American Grill, Royal Farms, and Saks 5th Avenue in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia.
No arrests made in shooting at Pa.’s Musikfest, chief says
The 20-year-old man shot Saturday night at Musikfest, during what authorities called an isolated and targeted incident, is in stable condition, Bethlehem’s police chief said Tuesday night. Chief Michelle Kott during Tuesday night’s meeting of Bethlehem City Council offered a recap of her department’s responses during the 10-day festival,...
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say
A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said. Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Pennsburg Residents Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
LOWER MACUNGIE PA – Two Pennsburg residents were injured, and taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment, following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 476 in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia reported Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). Troopers said...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
