WSYX ABC6
'They should do better,' Groveport Madison parents frustrated with hourslong bus delays
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Groveport Madison are back to class, but some parents told ABC6/FOX28 that their children have been having a difficult time making it to school on time. That's because they said the school buses picking up their kids are either hours late or they...
Community prepares to help students, worries about strike effects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers of two hair salons on the north side collected supplies for kids in the neighborhood heading back to school. But those customers worry about what happens if teachers decide to strike, forcing kids back to online learning. The customers of Adrienne Wakefield’s salon and...
CCS superintendent shares message to students with possible teacher strike looming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a deal not yet in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, CCS Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon shared a message Friday with students ahead of the start of the new school year. Bargaining talks broke down between the sides...
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
1 dead following crash in Perry Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Perry Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on West Dublin Granville Road around 9 p.m. The driver of a white Toyota went off the road, crashed into a ditch and...
1 person killed in shooting in Westgate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Multiple shots fired at Groveport Madison football game
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said multiple shots were fired Friday night at Groveport Madison High School. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Friday and no victims have...
2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
'No police, more crime,' neighbors concerned and foundation out $10k amid CPD shortage
The Columbus Division of Police has nearly 200 open officer positions. Contributing to that, the nearly 100 officers CPD said took part in the city’s Retirement Incentive Program. CPD said there are currently 1,805 officers on its force. 1,992 officers are authorized for the department. In July, 62 new...
Daughter of fallen Kirkersville police chief gets police escort to 1st day of kindergarten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 5-year-old daughter of former Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario got a special escort for her first day of school Wednesday. DeSario was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call at the Pine Kirk Care Center in May 2017. On Wednesday, his daughter,...
91-year-old Franklin County man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. David Levenson, 91, was last seen driving away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the northeast side around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with Ohio license...
Authorities searching for juveniles who may have info regarding Columbus Kroger fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking for juveniles who may have information regarding a Kroger fire that happened in early August. On August 6 a fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Kroger located on West Sycamore Street. According to a social media...
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
