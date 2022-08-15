ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

WSYX ABC6

Community prepares to help students, worries about strike effects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers of two hair salons on the north side collected supplies for kids in the neighborhood heading back to school. But those customers worry about what happens if teachers decide to strike, forcing kids back to online learning. The customers of Adrienne Wakefield’s salon and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead following crash in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Perry Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on West Dublin Granville Road around 9 p.m. The driver of a white Toyota went off the road, crashed into a ditch and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person killed in shooting in Westgate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Multiple shots fired at Groveport Madison football game

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said multiple shots were fired Friday night at Groveport Madison High School. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Friday and no victims have...
GROVEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

91-year-old Franklin County man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. David Levenson, 91, was last seen driving away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the northeast side around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with Ohio license...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
COLUMBUS, OH

