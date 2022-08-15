ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders RB Antonio Gibson frustrated, but is moving forward

By Ivan Lambert
 4 days ago
Antonio Gibson was of course frustrated Saturday, but is moving forward.

It was not anywhere close to the type of preseason opener Antonio Gibson was expecting from himself. The third-year running back out of Memphis having experienced 1,037 rushing yards in 2021 no doubt expected at least some success against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field.

Yet Gibson found himself only gaining two yards in his four rushing attempts. He also only gained two yards on his only pass reception. Even more, however, Gibson fumbled in the opening quarter, giving the ball to the Panthers at the Commanders’ 19-yard line.

“(I) just got to hold the ball all the way down,” Gibson said. “Had ball security and was low to the ground and I let up. I just got to have it all the way up until the ground.”

Several on Twitter took the opportunity to already write off Gibson, jumping on the Brian Robinson bandwagon. But it is much too early to make such a determination. Gibson himself knows there is time and much work to be done. When asked by the media where he goes on from here, he replied, “Just keep critiquing at the craft and trying to get better. That’s it for me.”

The 2020 third-round draft pick (66 overall) actually only fumbled once in 170 carries his 2020 rookie season. However, he did fumble six times in the 2021 season’s 258 carries. Saturday he was also asked what went through his head when he fumbled. “Very frustrating. Can’t have that though. It’s a big-time, big-game league, can’t have that happen. I can’t do nothing but move on to the next play. Correct what I need to correct and keep it moving.”

Like a cornerback who is burned deep for a touchdown, Gibson is correct. He must get moving to his next work day, his next carry, etc. He must stay positive, and stay determined to work on his craft, and his ball handling. It is one fumble this preseason. It need not define him.

Tackle Charles Leno is certainly supportive of Gibson.

“He worked so hard I don’t think he’s dropped a ball at all anytime in camp, been working really hard for that,” Leno said. “Then he comes out, and this happens; you have to understand, recognize the situation, release, and refocus to get right back to it. Understand that that’s one play; it doesn’t have to happen again. Work on technique and understand the way he runs; we really appreciate how he runs; when he runs hard that ball doesn’t come out. Just making sure we keep attacking, don’t be passive.”

