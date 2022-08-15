ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
news4sanantonio.com

Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
news4sanantonio.com

Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby

COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
news4sanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

