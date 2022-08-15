Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot. It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road. Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when...
KSAT 12
Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
news4sanantonio.com
Young man dies after being shot in the neck during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is dead after being shot in the neck by a man defending himself during a robbery attempt early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Doral Club Apartments off Culebra Road near Ingram Road on the West Side. Police said a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle. The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
news4sanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information in September 2021 murder after body found in ditch
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information to find a suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man in September 2021. The body of Alvandro Angel Torrez IV was found in a ditch on the South Side in the 1200 block of Wagner on Sept. 9, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who robbed teenager at knifepoint claimed to be a police officer
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is impersonating a police officer. The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. at a parking lot SW Military Drive and Whitewood Street on the Southwest Side. Police said that an 18-year-old boy was walking to his...
news4sanantonio.com
'I couldn't see him' says woman after hitting man with car, Officials say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found by police in the middle of the road after being hit by a car late Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near 11751 Blanco Road on San Antonio's Northside. The San Antonio Police Department says that a woman was driving North...
KSAT 12
Video shows Schertz day care worker slap, drag child with special needs
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz daycare worker will not be criminally charged for assault despite school bus surveillance video that showed her slap a 13-year-old girl with a severe intellectual disability and then drag her across the floor of the bus earlier this year. Lori Doores, 55, had been...
news4sanantonio.com
Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby
COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
news4sanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
KSAT 12
Man who crashed SUV while high on meth, killing 2, sentenced to 35 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man who witnesses said had been using methamphetamine prior to a crash that left two people dead and one injured pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter on Monday. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Robles was driving an SUV...
Comments / 0