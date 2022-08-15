Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Young man dies after being shot in the neck during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is dead after being shot in the neck by a man defending himself during a robbery attempt early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Doral Club Apartments off Culebra Road near Ingram Road on the West Side. Police said a...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
news4sanantonio.com
Siblings arrested after their disabled mother was found with feces and mold on her foot
SAN ANTONIO – Three siblings were arrested after neglecting their disabled mother. According to court records, the mom suffered from an infection of an open wound on her foot, and an ulcer on her buttocks from failing to change her diaper. Police responded at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10...
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
news4sanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who robbed teenager at knifepoint claimed to be a police officer
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is impersonating a police officer. The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. at a parking lot SW Military Drive and Whitewood Street on the Southwest Side. Police said that an 18-year-old boy was walking to his...
news4sanantonio.com
'I couldn't see him' says woman after hitting man with car, Officials say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found by police in the middle of the road after being hit by a car late Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near 11751 Blanco Road on San Antonio's Northside. The San Antonio Police Department says that a woman was driving North...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman escapes custody after slipping out of handcuffs, busts out patrol car window
HELOTES, Texas - Three women were arrested following a crash after an apparent assault in West Bexar County. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. Sheriff's deputies said they were initially called out to a home off Farm-to-Market 1560 where...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for an elderly woman who's been missing for three days. Raquel Santiago, 69, was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the emergency room at Methodist Hospital off Floyd Curl Drive. She is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes...
news4sanantonio.com
Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby
COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime stoppers reward offered after man found dead in south side ditch
SAN ANTONIO - An award of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 25-year-old man found dead in a ditch. Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect in the murder of Alvandro Angel Torrez. Police say Torrez's body was...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
news4sanantonio.com
57-year old mother 'clinging to life' after deputies arrest her 3 children for neglect
A woman is in critical condition and the sheriff says she may not make it. On Thursday, Deputies arrested her three children in what the sheriff's office is calling a severe case of abuse. 37-year old Oscar Dominguez maintained his innocence while in handcuffs after being taken into custody. Bexar...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues
SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving accident that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man will spend the next 35-years behind bars, after driving under the influence of meth and killing two of his passengers. On Monday, Joseph Robles pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say Robles crashed an SUV along Hwy 181 just southeast of San...
news4sanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
news4sanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
