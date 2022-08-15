ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
news4sanantonio.com

Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
news4sanantonio.com

Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby

COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy