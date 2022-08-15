Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Bronny James betting odds: Which school will he commit to?
When you’re the son of an NBA basketball player, life as a teenage hoops prospect is different than for other kids. When you’re Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar and future first-ballot Hall of Famer LeBron James, you might as well live in a different stratosphere. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Dwyane Wade Makes Request to Legally Change Name, Gender of Transgender Daughter
Dwyane Wade has filed to legally change the name and gender of his transgender daughter Zaya. According to The Blast, the NBA legend is asking a Los Angeles County Court judge to make the transition official and change his daughter's name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Wade has to officially ask the court since Zaya is not 18 years old.
Luther Campbell back on the Miami tracks as his prized player goes all in on the Hurricanes
If there is one person who can say they’ve seen it all from the Miami Hurricanes football program, that is Miami (Fla.) Edison football head coach Luther Campbell.
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bronny James Jr.'s College Basketball Recruitment Odds Revealed
Bronny James Jr. is easily the most famous college basketball recruit in the entire country right now. While he might not be the number one ranked player, he is still getting a lot of attention right now, and rightfully so. He has been playing extremely well overseas and his highlight reel plays have impressed the internet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami Still Chasing Top CB Cormani McClain, With Recruitment Update Coming
Cormani McClain is still mulling over his options to play college football, with Miami a prime contender.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G target, 5-star EDGE, reopens recruitment
So you’re saying there’s a chance? An Ohio State and Michigan EDGE target announced that he will be reopening his recruitment from his Twitter account. Keon Keeley out of Berkely Prep in Tampa, Florida has decommitted from Notre Dame. He is a 5-star EDGE from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Multiple B1G schools have interest in him as Ohio State, Michigan, and Rutgers have all offered him.
saturdaytradition.com
Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star prospect and ex-Alabama player, reportedly joins B1G program
Eyabi Anoma – a former 5-star prospect who began his career at Alabama – has been in the transfer portal. Now, he’s reportedly on the move to the B1G. According to Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News, Anoma is enrolled at Michigan. Chengelis also reported a team spokesperson confirmed Anoma is joining the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 insider outlines potential moves for B1G if UCLA reverses course
Conference realignment rumors have never stopped this offseason, and another layer was added to the conversation Wednesday evening. Earlier Wednesday, the California Board of Regents met to discuss UCLA’s move to the B1G alongside USC. The Trojans as a private institution are not subject to the Regents. Following the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James makes clarifying statement on college recruitment of son Bronny
The past few days in the world of college basketball recruiting have been a whirlwind for the Oregon Ducks. Dana Altman landed five-star small forward Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class on Friday. Then news came out that four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, was being recruited by the Ducks. On top of that, an expert prediction came out on Tuesday that suggested that Oregon is the team to beat to get a commitment from James, who ranks as the No. 47 player in the 2023 class. On Tuesday night, LeBron James...
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
Top 25 College Basketball Coaches
College basketball coaches have to wear many hats. They recruit, coach, mentor and develop. It’s a hard job that deserves recognition when done well. With that, here are the top 25 college basketball coaches. Note: First-year coaches will not be included on the list. No matter how promising they...
A look at where the sons of NBA legends have gone to college
Bronny James, a four-star recruit and the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is very possibly going to become an Oregon Duck in the 2023-24 season, according to On3. On Tuesday afternoon, the Ducks picked up an expert prediction to land the eldest James son. It would be an incredible addition to an already excellent recruiting class for Dana Altman, and James would make the Ducks THE must-watch college basketball team in the nation. LeBron famously went straight to the NBA out of high school, leaving Bronny without the option of following in his footsteps unless he goes to the G League....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Updates on Locked On Canes
Five-star lineman Samson Okunlola still trending towards Miami, Could Canes lose Two Commits to Lousiville?
Yardbarker
NBA Schedule Release: Paolo Banchero Matches up with Chet Holmgren
On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA released the entire schedule for the 2022-23 season. As such, we now have clarity on when some of the top rookies in this class will match up for the first time. The top of this class is absolutely loaded with talent, and most of these...
ESPN
Los Angeles Sparks begin head-coach search as interim Fred Williams departs for Auburn
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Sparks have opened a national search for their next head coach while also seeking a new general manager. The team said Wednesday that Fred Williams, who filled the head-coaching role on an interim basis, has left for a new job as associate head coach at Auburn.
Comments / 1