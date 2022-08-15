ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Bronny James betting odds: Which school will he commit to?

When you’re the son of an NBA basketball player, life as a teenage hoops prospect is different than for other kids. When you’re Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar and future first-ballot Hall of Famer LeBron James, you might as well live in a different stratosphere. After...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Popculture

Dwyane Wade Makes Request to Legally Change Name, Gender of Transgender Daughter

Dwyane Wade has filed to legally change the name and gender of his transgender daughter Zaya. According to The Blast, the NBA legend is asking a Los Angeles County Court judge to make the transition official and change his daughter's name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Wade has to officially ask the court since Zaya is not 18 years old.
NBA
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny James Jr.'s College Basketball Recruitment Odds Revealed

Bronny James Jr. is easily the most famous college basketball recruit in the entire country right now. While he might not be the number one ranked player, he is still getting a lot of attention right now, and rightfully so. He has been playing extremely well overseas and his highlight reel plays have impressed the internet.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Willie Burton
saturdaytradition.com

B1G target, 5-star EDGE, reopens recruitment

So you’re saying there’s a chance? An Ohio State and Michigan EDGE target announced that he will be reopening his recruitment from his Twitter account. Keon Keeley out of Berkely Prep in Tampa, Florida has decommitted from Notre Dame. He is a 5-star EDGE from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Multiple B1G schools have interest in him as Ohio State, Michigan, and Rutgers have all offered him.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Election Local#Running Mate#Gop#Detroit News#The Miami Heat#The Charlotte Hornets#Linkedin#Democratic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James makes clarifying statement on college recruitment of son Bronny

The past few days in the world of college basketball recruiting have been a whirlwind for the Oregon Ducks. Dana Altman landed five-star small forward Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class on Friday. Then news came out that four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, was being recruited by the Ducks.  On top of that, an expert prediction came out on Tuesday that suggested that Oregon is the team to beat to get a commitment from James, who ranks as the No. 47 player in the 2023 class. On Tuesday night, LeBron James...
EUGENE, OR
The Game Haus

Top 25 College Basketball Coaches

College basketball coaches have to wear many hats. They recruit, coach, mentor and develop. It’s a hard job that deserves recognition when done well. With that, here are the top 25 college basketball coaches. Note: First-year coaches will not be included on the list. No matter how promising they...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at where the sons of NBA legends have gone to college

Bronny James, a four-star recruit and the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is very possibly going to become an Oregon Duck in the 2023-24 season, according to On3. On Tuesday afternoon, the Ducks picked up an expert prediction to land the eldest James son.  It would be an incredible addition to an already excellent recruiting class for Dana Altman, and James would make the Ducks THE must-watch college basketball team in the nation. LeBron famously went straight to the NBA out of high school, leaving Bronny without the option of following in his footsteps unless he goes to the G League....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy