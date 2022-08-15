ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Dogs making life easier for passengers at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is coming up on 10 years working with dogs to make travel easier for passengers. It all started in 2013 with a program called Pups & Planes, and several dogs were scheduled to appear at the airport today as other end-of-summer festivities were happening near the food court.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police chase, suspect shuts down Ingram Park Mall

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies first got a call about shots being fired in the area of Potranco and Grosenbacher at around 5 p.m. Friday. A woman who called 911 said she heard gunshots, but was not sure if the shots were being fired at her house or not. She was able to provide the sheriff’s office with a description of the vehicle.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Driver unhurt after Amazon truck crashes into restaurant, breaks open

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver escaped injury after losing control of his big rig on a rain-slick highway, then slamming into a Northeast Side restaurant overnight. The impact left the trailer section of the truck, which was loaded with Amazon packages, torn open like a...

