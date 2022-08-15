Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot. It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road. Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when...
KTSA
Dogs making life easier for passengers at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is coming up on 10 years working with dogs to make travel easier for passengers. It all started in 2013 with a program called Pups & Planes, and several dogs were scheduled to appear at the airport today as other end-of-summer festivities were happening near the food court.
KTSA
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.
What to know about San Antonio's massive 43-acre pirate-themed park
It's coming but we'll be waiting a little longer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio BBQ, Jacked Potato: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most read Current food stories touched multiple cuisines, bringing news of a closure (Converse's Jacked Potato ) and impending opening (Korean hot pot chain KPOT), a well as a survey that ranked SA as the city with the best barbecue in the nation. Of course, many might consider...
KSAT 12
Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
KSAT 12
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
KTSA
Police chase, suspect shuts down Ingram Park Mall
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies first got a call about shots being fired in the area of Potranco and Grosenbacher at around 5 p.m. Friday. A woman who called 911 said she heard gunshots, but was not sure if the shots were being fired at her house or not. She was able to provide the sheriff’s office with a description of the vehicle.
Ingram Park Mall cleared by BCSO after car chase suspect flees on foot
Officials asked individuals in the mall to shelter in place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
KTSA
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
KSAT 12
Last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor being treated at University Hospital released
SAN ANTONIO – The last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor who was being treated at University Hospital for nearly two months was released Friday, according to officials. “Update on the tractor trailer incident: We are happy to share that all patients at University Hospital have been discharged,” the hospital...
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
KSAT 12
Driver unhurt after Amazon truck crashes into restaurant, breaks open
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver escaped injury after losing control of his big rig on a rain-slick highway, then slamming into a Northeast Side restaurant overnight. The impact left the trailer section of the truck, which was loaded with Amazon packages, torn open like a...
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
Comments / 2