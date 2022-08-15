Read full article on original website
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
This Wisconsin Beach Hosts a Drone Light Show 3 Times a Week, and It’s AWESOME
In my opinion, summers are meant for spending time at the beach. I don't care if it's a lakeside beach, a tropical beach, or a make-shift beach in your own backyard, if you don't spend a good amount of time with your toes in the sand and behinds in the water, you aren't doing summer correctly.
Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat
(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
'We are off like a herd of turtles'
WEST BEND — Thursday morning a group of fourteen Servi-Car enthusiasts gathered in Regner Park in West Bend to take off on a little trip toward Saxeville, Wis. This event, called The Crawl, marks the largest group of Servi-Cars going on a trip together. The group consists of members...
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Wisconsin Book Earns National Award
On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
Service dog, charity group save Wisconsin veteran's life
A Northeast Wisconsin military veteran says his service dog saved his life after he struggled with mental health post-service.
Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Draws Large Crowd
(Beaver Dam) Area youth sold off their prize-winning livestock during Thursday night’s 59th Annual Meat Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair. In the Market Beef Auction, Matthew Roche of Columbus sold his Champion Dairy for $5 a pound to Hupf’s Repair. Gavin Lewke of Juneau had the Champion Beef which went for $5 a pound to Professional Floor Covering. Jacob Roche of Columbus had the Reserve Champion Dairy which went for $5.50 a pound to Pine Hills Trucking. Elijah Zick of Fond du lac got $3.75 a pound from Strieter Farm Truck Services for his Reserve Champion Beef.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
