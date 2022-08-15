ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat

(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Gardening#Historic Brewer S Hill#The Sanger House Gardens
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)

Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

'We are off like a herd of turtles'

WEST BEND — Thursday morning a group of fourteen Servi-Car enthusiasts gathered in Regner Park in West Bend to take off on a little trip toward Saxeville, Wis. This event, called The Crawl, marks the largest group of Servi-Cars going on a trip together. The group consists of members...
WEST BEND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Four Wisconsin producers recall lard

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Wisconsin Book Earns National Award

On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Draws Large Crowd

(Beaver Dam) Area youth sold off their prize-winning livestock during Thursday night’s 59th Annual Meat Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair. In the Market Beef Auction, Matthew Roche of Columbus sold his Champion Dairy for $5 a pound to Hupf’s Repair. Gavin Lewke of Juneau had the Champion Beef which went for $5 a pound to Professional Floor Covering. Jacob Roche of Columbus had the Reserve Champion Dairy which went for $5.50 a pound to Pine Hills Trucking. Elijah Zick of Fond du lac got $3.75 a pound from Strieter Farm Truck Services for his Reserve Champion Beef.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy