DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect photo released in deadly Mall at Prince George's shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Hyattsville mall Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway around 4 p.m. Thursday. Police...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Officers Deescalate A Call For A Man Armed With A Gun

WALDORF, Md. – On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot. Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
WUSA9

Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested, charged in December homicide in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested two teens they say killed a man and left two others injured in a triple shooting in Rockville in December of last year. Police say 16-year-old Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez are behind bars in connection with the shooting. The killing happened...
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say

WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

