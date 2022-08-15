Read full article on original website
Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
Mother Charged With Murdering Teen Daughter Through Neglect: Charles County Sheriff Sheriff
A 45-year-old woman who was arrested in Virginia is facing a murder charge in Maryland in connection to the abusive death of her teenage daughter, authorities in Charles County announced. Cobb Island resident Virginia Stone is in police custody after being apprehended in West Moreland, Virginia on a warrant for...
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
Officers Deescalate A Call For A Man Armed With A Gun
WALDORF, Md. – On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot. Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
Family demands answers in killing of special police officer during training at DC Library
WASHINGTON - A local special police officer's family is demanding answers after she was killed at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. during a work related training earlier this month. The incident happened on August 4, during a "baton" training being conducted by retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant Jesse...
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
2 teens arrested, charged in December homicide in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested two teens they say killed a man and left two others injured in a triple shooting in Rockville in December of last year. Police say 16-year-old Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez are behind bars in connection with the shooting. The killing happened...
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
Leesburg man charged after charging officer with drill, starting fire at residence
LEESBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Leesburg man has been charged with felony assault after damaging property, lunging at officers with a drill and lighting items on fire, according to police. Elmer Portillo, 53, of Leesburg, has been charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a...
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say
WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman
UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
