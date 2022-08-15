The city of Jasper has been advised by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) to separate its operations from those of the Jasper Development Corporation (JDC). “Mike [Baustian, mayor of Jasper] and I were told to either resign from our positions with the city or resign from our positions with the JDC,” said Jasper City Clerk/Treasurer Cortney Kounkel during the Aug. 10 Jasper City Council meeting. “We have resigned from our positions with the JDC just so we can keep our city positions here. However, this opened up another can of worms for every single organization that we have here in Jasper, whether or not we can share members, whether or not it can be run through the city, whether or not any of that can happen.”

JASPER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO