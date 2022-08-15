Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Planning commission discusses animals, nuisances and dumpsters
The Pipestone Planning Commission is looking into the creation of an animal control officer position, limiting noise during nighttime hours and limiting the use of commercial dumpsters. Pipestone Building and Zoning Official Doug Fortune said the topics were based on complaints that he had heard from Pipestone residents. Animals. Fortune...
pipestonestar.com
State auditor’s office finds issues with Jasper and JDC activities
The city of Jasper has been advised by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) to separate its operations from those of the Jasper Development Corporation (JDC). “Mike [Baustian, mayor of Jasper] and I were told to either resign from our positions with the city or resign from our positions with the JDC,” said Jasper City Clerk/Treasurer Cortney Kounkel during the Aug. 10 Jasper City Council meeting. “We have resigned from our positions with the JDC just so we can keep our city positions here. However, this opened up another can of worms for every single organization that we have here in Jasper, whether or not we can share members, whether or not it can be run through the city, whether or not any of that can happen.”
pipestonestar.com
Arrow netters set to mix it up
Excitement and energy are high this fall as the Pipestone Area girls’ tennis team look to make a push toward state tournament qualification as a team. The Arrows being blanked by the Montevideo Thunder Hawks in the opening round of the Section 3A team tournament last fall wasn’t indicative of their overall campaign. Pipestone Area gave as good they received and saw senior Emma Stahl and junior Toryn Woelber qualify as a doubles tandem for the state tournament.
Comments / 0